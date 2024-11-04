5 Super-Small Habits That'll Bring Big Happiness To Your Life

Change can be a great thing, inspiring creativity and personal growth — but it can also be incredibly stressful. After all, our minds (and bodies) love predictability, but that's not how life works. There will always be change (and other forms of stress). So, how can you bolster yourself against these trying times? You can practice little things, every day, to help you grow from change rather than retreat from it.

Yes, happiness takes practice. But when you’re connected to your sense of joy, you’re better equipped to work with change when it comes your way.

Five little things to practice in order to bring big happiness into your life every day

1. Start each day on a mindful note

The first few moments of your day can set the tone for the rest of it, so start each morning with a quiet moment, an affirmation, a journal entry, or any other activity to help you tune into your feelings and intentions for your day, as suggested in a study by Reina, C. S., & Kudesia, R. S.

2. Focus (no, really focus) on recognizing your feelings of joy throughout the day

What you focus on gets stronger. Unfortunately, we often focus on what makes us unhappy rather than what brings us joy. Make an effort to recognize what’s going well in your day and be present in the things you enjoy.

Blvdone via Shutterstock.com

3. Think of what actually makes you happy

This may seem like a no-brainer but it’s actually something we often overlook. What brings you the most pleasure and happiness? Time by yourself? Or time with others?A home-cooked meal or take-out and a movie? Becoming conscious of the things you most enjoy means that you will choose them more often.

4. Say "thank you" and practice expressing your gratitude

To yourself, your partner, your child, or your co-worker. Make a point to express your gratitude for what’s working in your life.

Research published in the Journal of Positive Psychology gives evidence that showing your appreciation will immediately make you and the person you’re thanking feel more positive, and by expressing gratitude for the things the people around you do, you reinforce the positive behavior as well as the positive feeling.

5. Take time to appreciate what you have here and now

Andrii Nekrasov via Shutterstock

Slow down and savor the good parts of your life. Pay attention when you’re eating something delicious. Choose to actively listen to your friends while they’re talking. Take the time to notice what’s around you on your daily walk or drive. The more present you can be to what you’re experiencing, the better, as shown by research in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Life is always a mix of things.No matter how bad a day seems, there’s always something in it that’s positive. Use the list above to help you focus on the good that’s present in life’s daily events. These simple things can add up quickly and drastically increase your happiness.

Dr. Kate Siner is a teacher, mentor, spiritual guide, and author who has appeared on NBC, ABC, Fox, and other major network affiliates to talk about spiritual and personal development. She’s spoken on WPRO, MX Talk of the Town, Consciousness Network, and TalkStream Radio.