For smart people, "winning" arguments isn't about getting the last word in or being "right." It's about being the person who creates productive conversations, solutions, and peace.

Yes, they might be interested in challenging an idea or leaning into the discomfort of taboo topics, but they're not intentionally trying to "win" arguments at someone else's expense. In fact, their distaste with competition during conflict is actually what strengthens their relationships, and the sly ways these high-IQ "win" arguments, even when they're wrong, have nothing to do with status, prestige, or being "correct."

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Here are 10 sly ways high-IQ people win arguments even when they're wrong

1. They create space and walk away

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There's a reason why taking space from someone and walking away from an unproductive conversation are collectively coined the "sixth love language." Sometimes, when we get caught up in a moment and let anger take over, we don't just hurt our own chances to learn, we also attack and harm others along the way.

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High-IQ people have no problem taking space, sitting in silence or walking away. They "win" because they don't waste time and energy on people and conversations that aren't doing anyone any favors.

2. They learn from new opinions and perspectives

Instead of trying to convince people that they're overconfident and "perfect," smart people lean into accountability. They own up to mistakes and apologize to others when they need to, so they can learn and grow on the other side. Even when they make a mistake, they still "win," because they're becoming a better, smarter, and more grounded person from sticking around to learn.

Even if that means having conversations with people who have differing opinions or changing their minds when someone offers a new perspective, high-IQ people "win" from learning.

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3. They craft a strong sense of resilience

People who can lean into conflict, instead of running away and avoiding it, often have a stronger sense of resilience. They can get through hard situations and manage discomfort without letting it unravel them completely, and in many ways, that stems from unshakeable self-assuredness.

It might seem unsuspecting and "sly" at times, but high-IQ people win arguments, even when they're in the wrong, because they're resilient. They aren't shaken by someone's accusations or the need to apologize, because these mistakes and missteps are all opportunities to grow as a person.

4. They set ground rules

People who personally "win" arguments don't prove they're right or condemn another person to avoid accountability. They set ground rules, protect and set boundaries, and advocate for themselves.

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They walk away from these conversations feeling better and more relieved because they don't let other people walk all over them. Even if they're completely wrong in a debate or having an argument with someone they hurt, they still don't let people disrespect them.

5. They lay their cards out on the table

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Part of why resolving conflict healthily boosts well-being and general health, as a study from the University of Georgia explains, is that it relieves people from the burden of suppressing and holding onto complex concerns and emotions. Smart people are better off when they express themselves and get their cards all out on the table because they have less internal chaos.

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Even if it makes conversations more challenging and uncomfortable for some people, they "win" regardless, because they're not holding onto or cultivating unnecessary stress and anxiety.

6. They use intentional questions

While asking questions they already know the answer to is usually a tactic to prove they're "correct" or to solidify their knowledge internally, it can also be a way to provide context in a situation lacking transparency. Smart people don't "win" conversations and conflicts because they're right, at least not all the time. They "win" because they know what to ask and what information to lead with.

They can get to the root cause of problems and make people realize their own mistakes, instead of sabotaging the energy of a conversation by calling them out directly.

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7. They stay calm

Calmness in conflict helps people to lean in, rather than to define a conversation as a "threat." When people feel safe, heard, and understood by another, they can come to conclusions, resolve issues, and solve problems much more effectively.

It's an intelligent person's superpower to find calmness, even in the most chaotic situations, because they can make space for curiosity, instead of defensiveness. They can open up conversations that help people to express themselves and feel genuinely empowered, rather than trying to prove they're "right" at the expense of connection.

8. They ask before offering advice

Instead of immediately offering unsolicited advice to people that usually comes across as intrusive and unwarranted, truly smart people ask questions like "Are you looking for support or advice?" first. Even though they often have great advice and knowledge to share, they don't sabotage the productivity of a conversation by assuming that someone wants to actually fix the experience they're dealing with.

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While intelligent people do tend to make decisions and think more analytically than emotionally, they can still support people's emotions in healthy ways to make space for better conversation. They "win" arguments by creating safe spaces, not proving that they have all the answers.

9. They use silence to their advantage

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Many intelligent people leverage the art of saying nothing in conversations to their advantage, giving themselves and others the space to regulate emotions and reflect to benefit arguments. They don't jump in immediately to fill "awkward silences," but instead take a step back to give everyone a breather.

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Especially during emotional, stressful situations, the art of thinking and regulating instead of immediately reacting improves the productivity of every conversation. So, even if they end up having to walk away before coming to a resolution, they still win, because they're not throwing away their own well-being or peace for the sake of an unproductive, loud argument.

10. They stay true to themselves

Intelligent people rarely change themselves to make other people feel more comfortable. They don't people-please during conflict by suppressing their own emotions or performing for others to be more likable. They advocate for themselves, but they also speak their mind, even when it's a challenge.

Even if the conversation or argument doesn't go the way they hoped it would, their authenticity is still proven as a "win" at the end of the day. They still stayed true to themselves and reassured their own internal self-trust to benefit their lives, instead of performing and chipping away at their self-esteem by coming to an unfulfilling solution.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.