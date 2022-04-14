Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night to hear yourself laughing, crying, or even talking in your sleep?

If so, you’re not alone. A 2010 study found that it happens to over 66% of people at some point in their lives, and it’s very common in children.

Regardless of its prevalence, it’s natural to want to know what it means when you talk in your sleep.

What does it mean if you are talking in your sleep?

While the body is actually paralyzed in your sleep to keep you from acting out your dreams, sleep talking can happen in both deep sleep and non-REM sleep, showing that it’s not always associated with dreaming.

Researchers still don’t fully understand the medical causes of sleep talking, but have some theories that explain people talking in their sleep such as genetics, REM sleep behavior disorder (RBD) and night terrors. Sleep talking has also been linked to some medications, mental health conditions, and even stress.

If you’re concerned about talking in your sleep, discuss your sleep patterns with your doctor.

But with so little concrete scientific evidence regarding the causes of sleep talking, many people look to the spiritual meaning of talking in your sleep to explain the unexplainable.

Sleep Talking Spiritual Meanings

1. It’s a sign to take action.

According to psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud, dreams are your mind’s way of processing information that gets suppressed during your waking hours.

If you’re struggling with a decision during the day, your unconscious mind will try sorting it out in your sleep. Sleep talking may be your unconscious mind telling you what to do about your situation.

Of course, much of what sleep talkers actually say out loud sounds like gibberish. Just as our dreams most times don’t make sense outright, the words you say in your sleep are the same. Consider placing a voice recorder by your head at night to record what you’re saying and see if you can analyze what you say the same way dreams are analyzed.

2. You’re having trouble expressing your emotions.

There are many reasons why we repress certain emotions. But when they’re bottled up for too long, the body finds other ways to express them, including sleep talking.

If you’ve been finding it hard to communicate something or are noticing other signs you’re repressing emotions, sleep talking may be your inner voice’s way of trying to let it out.

3. You’re communicating with spirit guides.

Though you can’t see them, your spirit guides are there at all times to lead you in the right direction. Sometimes, they communicate with you through dreams.

With your conscious mind asleep, your unconscious mind has the chance to take over without any constraints. When this happens, your soul may try to speak back to them, causing you to talk in your sleep.

4. Your manifestation is coming true.

There are a number of different signs that your manifestation is close to coming true, including dreaming about it. If you begin sleep talking during these dreams, that’s a good sign that your manifestation is working.

5. Your soul is restless.

It’s believed that our souls leave our bodies and roam when we sleep, connected to the physical body by a ray of light. Talking in your sleep may be a sign that your soul is interacting in a different world.

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her travels on her website.