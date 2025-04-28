Single Mom Hilariously Explains Why She Still Uses A Stroller For Her 8 & 10-Year-Old Kids

Strollers are basically the unsung heroes of parenting. Even if lugging them in and out of the car may be a hassle, they swoop in to save the day when your kids are on the verge of an exhaustion tantrum after walking long distances.

While some parents may feel that strollers should have an age limit, one mom is a huge fan of the double stroller she still uses for her two kids, who are well beyond their toddler years. To her, the stroller serves as a helpful co-parent.

A mom explained why she brought a double stroller for her 8 and 10-year-old kids on a trip to Disney World.

Single mom and influencer Nicki Marie is vacationing with her 10-year-old daughter Layla and 8-year-old son Chase at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Anyone who's ever been to Disney knows just how much walking is required in a single day, and even grown adults wish they could just stick themselves in a stroller to give their legs a rest.

Even if her kids may be considered “too old” by societal standards to be using a stroller, Nicki has absolutely no shame bringing a double stroller along with them on their vacations.

While the mom admits that she is “not proud” of her choice, she wanted to put it out in the universe and give a shoutout to the stroller, whom she refers to as “Kim.”

A stroller can be a helpful tool for any parent on vacation with kids, especially a single parent.

“I like to say as a single mom that Kim is here to assist me with luggage, with handling, and with the kids' legs, because we go in hard at the parks,” she joked in a TikTok video.

Initially, Nicki assumed that they wouldn't need Kim for the trip, but she quickly learned how much easier her stroller friend would make the experience for the whole family after their first night in Epcot. “We went to Epcot. I thought, 'Oh, we're on the boardwalk; we'll walk right over to Epcot.' We'll do a few rides late at night; we'll do the fireworks. I will get an avocado Margarita from [a restaurant] along with the chips and guac, and we will sit and have a happily ever after,” Nicki recalled.

“Turns out, by the time we were getting the chips and the guac and the avocado Margarita, my kids were toast. Their legs were not working. There were tears, there was exhaustion.” She joked, “If we had Kim with us, she could have handled the situation nicely.” Kim would have been able to provide the kids with comfortable seating during the fireworks, as well as a cupholder for Nicki to place her margarita and a tray for the chips and guac.

“Instead, the pride caught me, and I was stuck in a panic with two kids in the middle of the park, a mile away from the car, on foot,” Nicki said. “So if you see me this week with two kids in a stroller, just know that your teenager, your 13-year-old who's complaining, wants to sit in the younger sibling's stroller, but they can't. My kids want to, and they can.”

The mom said that the vacation was for her too, which meant she was going to do whatever she needed to make it as easy as possible.

“A lot of money dropped on this. A lot of Dole whips coming out. A lot of character dining. Get in the stroller if you're tired,” she said. Other parents agreed with Nicki’s stance on the wonders of strollers.

“There’s no stroller age limit when it comes to Disney and I will die on that hill. Judgement free [sic]zone!” one TikTok user commented. “That makes you one of the smartest parents because allowing them to rest in the stroller avoids meltdowns. I’m tired at the end of the day, of course they are tired,” another user wrote.

“I've seen a grown man sleeping in a stroller once at Disney. Don't ever be embarrassed,” another user shared.

According to research from the National Institutes of Health, parents generally show a strong preference for strollers over other options like backpacks. Strollers provide a place to take a nap, give you some shade, extra storage to hold your backpacks and luggage, and trays for your food and drinks. Some moms might even joke that their strollers are more helpful than their husbands!

Even if your kids have been walking for years, why not bring Kim along to make it easier for yourself? She can give the tired kids a rest, provide a convenient place to store souvenirs, and allow you to put down your soda as you enjoy the sights.

