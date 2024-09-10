Woman Calls Out Bad Parents Who Left Their Child Alone In A Stroller To Go On A Carnival Ride

When a woman and her family were visiting an amusement park, she was confused when she spotted a little girl sitting in a stroller without any parents in sight.

She was mortified once she learned where the little girl’s parents had gone and called them out for being ignorant and neglectful.

The woman learned that the little girl’s parents had left her sitting in a stroller to go on one of the amusement park rides.

In a TikTok video viewed nearly 100,000 times, a woman named Jen called out parents who left their little girl alone without any supervision to go on a ride.

She revealed that she and her family were visiting Cedar Point Amusement Park in Ohio, and while she was waiting for her son and her girlfriend to get off one of the rides, she spotted a little girl who looked to be about 5 years old sitting in a stroller.

There appeared to be no adults keeping an eye on her.

Another stranger also spotted the little girl and alerted a nearby ride operator that she appeared to be alone.

According to the ride operator, the little girl’s parents had left her alone in the stroller while they went on the ride without her.

Thankfully, the stranger, who also happened to notice the little girl on her own, offered to sit with her and keep an eye on her until her parents returned. The posted wait time for the ride was 90 minutes.

“If you are that little girl’s parents, you suck,” Jen said. “And that lady is an angel.”

Jen added that when she reported the incident to the police, they claimed that there was nothing they could do.

Others were outraged that the little girl’s parents would even think of leaving her unsupervised while they went on a ride.

“THOSE are the kind of parents that CPS should be looking into!!!” one TikTok user commented.

“That’s insane,” another user wrote.

“The parents will also probably be upset that a stranger is hanging with their child when they finally get off,” another user noted.

Cedar Point has a system in place to prevent this exact situation from happening.

“To make it easy for guests with children, service animals, valuable unattended items, or other circumstances, we offer the Rider Swap program,” the amusement park’s website reads.

“Here’s how it works: one guest waits in line to a coaster or other height-restricted ride. After riding, they give their Rider Swap pass to the ride operator, and the other parent/guardian/guest who’s been taking care of the little ones or watching over a service animal or valuable item can walk up the exit to get right on the ride.”

It only takes a few seconds of a child being left unsupervised to result in a tragedy. They could become lost, wander into a restricted area of the park, and get hurt, or someone could snatch them away when no one is looking.

It is easy to assume that a family-friendly amusement park is filled with friendly guests who will look out for your child should you leave them alone for a few moments.

However, you can never be too careful, and it is important to always be on your guard when bringing your children to public places, no matter how safe they may appear to be.

