What The Sin You Commit Most Reveals About The Dark Side Of Your Personality

By Emilia Gordon

Our sins define us in ways nothing else can. They reveal our true colors which otherwise we are probably scared to manifest. All of us have flaws. Sins are a part of us. All of us have flaws and sins bring out those inner traits.

Curious to see your dark side? Here’s what your sins tell you about your personality traits.

Here is what the sin you commit the most reveals about the dark side of your personality:

1. Wrath

Wrath is the personification of anger which brings out your animal instinct lying deep inside the corner of your heart. It is extremely harmful and detrimental because it makes you lose your rational thinking and acts in ways crossing the limits of morality.

If you possess this sin, then it means that you have a demon inside you. You are driven insane by your rage; it grips you from all sides like an octopus and causes harm to you more than your enemies. Probably you control it most of the time but if it takes control over you, you can’t break away.

2. Gluttony

There’s a big difference between being a foodie and possessing the sin of gluttony. Foodie is the one who loves to eat but gluttony is the desire for food which one cannot quench. There’s nothing wrong with being a foodie. However, possessing gluttony is absolutely detrimental. When you have gluttony, you keep on gorging on food till you suffocate.

Having this sin means you are self-destructive. If you keep on taking food more than your body deserves, you are ruining yourself and nobody can help you out of it.

3. Sloth

We often enjoy being lazy sometimes but sloth is the extreme of laziness. It’s simply about eating and sleeping. It makes you unproductive and reveals how selfish you are.

Caring only for your food and comfort means you are not contributing to the world which nourished you. You might keep on sleeping but the world too wouldn’t care.

4. Greed

Apart from the fact that both ‘need’ and ‘greed’ ends with ‘eed’, there’s absolutely nothing in common between them. Greed is lusting for things you don’t even need. It’s sick, it’s pathetic. It shows how selfish you are about yourself and that you lack empathy for others.

If greed is the sin you have, you are very superficial. You only care about material things and all that is luxurious. The more you try to quench it, the more it will grow, destroying you.

5. Jealousy

Jealousy is the cherished displeasure for someone else’s happiness. It creates a feeling of deprivation and snatches away your self-confidence. If the other person is happy, then there’s absolutely no reason for you to be upset because there’s nothing you can do about it.

Having jealousy as a sin means you are moving towards something without a proper foundation. You don’t have any control over your thoughts and life. It adds unnecessary trouble to a peace that could probably exist. You lose your sense of judgment and if you let it grow, you can harm your victim too.

6. Pride

Pride is the penultimate step towards downfall. It’s the feeling of superiority over others you carry based on your success.

If you have pride, it means you judge people according to their status and consider them inferior, you are likely to treat them in unwanted ways. If you don’t treat everyone equally irrespective of who they are or what they have achieved, you are just practicing vanity and soon, you aren’t focusing on your personal development and soon you are going to lose your status too.

7. Lust

Lust is the desire for one’s body you can’t take control of. Originating from one of the primitive instincts, it reflects a very shallow aspect of your personality.

If you are driven by lust, it means your body takes control over you than your mind. Possessing lust is harmful because it restricts your cognitive growth and it makes you crave more physical pleasure which might turn out to be dangerous for others as well.

Emilia Gordon is a writer and a frequent contributor to the Mind's Journal who writes about social activism, traveling, and lifestyle topics.

This article was originally published at The Mind's Journal. Reprinted with permission from the author.