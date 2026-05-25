Keeping a strong mind in a world that has seemingly gone mad is enough to make a person throw up their arms and shout, “I just can’t anymore.” Yet, we can, and we do keep going despite the stumbling blocks that can seem like the highest unclimbed mountains.

People with strong minds understand they often need to encourage themselves to keep trying, and remember not to get caught in a spiral of reactivity. They have learned how to pull themselves back and reframe their perspective. The American Psychological Association advised, "If you feel overwhelmed by a challenge, remind yourself that what happened to you isn’t an indicator of how your future will go, and that you’re not helpless. You may not be able to change a highly stressful event, but you can change how you interpret and respond to it."

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Certain phrases you say to yourself often make the difference between a bad day that makes you want to hide in bed with the sheets over your head, or a great day where you face the challenges with ease and make significant gains in remembering to breathe through it all. As we grow mentally stronger, we find more usefulness in these simple phrases that help us get through one more day.

Here are 3 simple phrases people with strong minds repeat to themselves every day:

1. 'I think I can, I think I can'

As a child, therapist Dr. Gloria Brame, Ph.D., says, "I think I can, I think I can," was always at the back of her mind when she really wanted to do something. The toy train still lives in her head today, perhaps more than ever. Though some might consider an adult attachment to a children's story embarrassing, Dr Brame has always been quite impressed by The Little Engine That Could, and particularly by his spirit.

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"These days, my decisions are based on what I've learned over decades of being me, and I am just as likely to think 'I don't think I can' as much as 'I think I can.' But the chief message of that sweet little kid's book sticks with me still. If you feel you can do it, really want to do it, and doing it doesn't harm anyone, then full steam ahead to your dreams!"

2. 'What I feel now is stress, and stress is what it is'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

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Life coach Michal Spiegelman knows people with strong minds will "take a few deep breaths, smile, and repeat this mantra: 'What I feel now is stress, and stress is what it is.' Repeating this thirty times helps detach yourself from the situation so you can focus on the moment.

"Talking to yourself and spending ten minutes breathing deeply and focusing on positive thoughts might make you feel a little weird at first, but you will feel better. You'll then be able to cope with whatever it is that's stressing you out."

3. 'Wait, breathe, think, and then respond'

Emotional reactivity can make words fly out of your mouth that you wish you could immediately pull back and swallow, while pretending they were never said. Yet, when we react without taking a moment to consider the various factors involved, we tend to blurt out words we did not intend. When words come out fast, the chances of causing harm increase.

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"When people who struggle with being too reactive recognize the damage it can do and start to deliberately formulate thoughtful responses, rather than impulsive reactions, their interactions begin to reflect a higher degree of emotional competency," explained psychotherapist Richard B. Joelson, DSW, LCSW. "As a result, they live with much less regret and lessen the need to repair the damage to their relationships with others."

We can all use better stress management in the day-to-day struggles we face as humans who share this spinning rock hurtling through space. The daily stress can build up, but by taking some time to remind yourself that you are a capable person who has made it this far, you can take a big step toward identifying when stress hits. Awareness is what gives you the ability to stop yourself, take a deep breath, then another deep breath, and consider the other perspectives involved. Remember the Little Engine, if you think you can, you will.

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Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.