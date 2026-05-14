We live in an aggressive world where getting things done, pursuing accomplishment, and completing the to-do list are dominant themes drilled into our psyches. We're used to pushing through life by staying busy and trying to stay in control, but when life feels really uncertain, that approach stops working. That's usually when people start realizing they need something deeper. Not more logic, but better self-awareness and stronger intuition.

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People with exceptional intuition don't just magically know what to do. They practice simple habits that help them stay grounded and in touch with themselves, especially when things feel unclear or overwhelming. These practices make it easier to trust your gut, notice what feels right, and move forward with more confidence, even when you don't have all the answers.

By cultivating your intuition, you will always have a sense of what is going on and why. In a sense, you become spiritually invincible. It is intuition that will bring you peace, stability, and self-confidence.

Here are 4 simple habits people with exceptional intuition practice when life feels really uncertain:

1. They pay attention to their fleeting thoughts

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A 2006 study found that people often make better decisions when they rely on unconscious thoughts or gut feelings rather than overanalyzing, especially when the decision is complex. These are feelings that come as subtle sensations and relate to what you want to do with your life. Also, note how you resist these whispers. You will discover that it takes more energy to hold back than it does to move forward.

Simply put, inspiration moves you forward. It shows you a better way. The universe speaks in urges, ideas, flashes of insight, and inspiration. Pay attention to feelings. This is how you connect to your intuitive self. Ask yourself: What do I feel about this situation/person/opportunity?

2. People with exceptional intuition recognize when something feels off

Note your feelings. You are being urged in another direction. Your intuition is constantly active, telling you what to do and guiding you to aliveness. By paying attention, you are open to energy. Choose peace by taking action to move forward.

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Interestingly, neuroscience research on the brain's somatic markers shows that subtle emotional signals in your body can warn you that something isn't right before your conscious mind catches up.

3. They use journaling to clear mental noise

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Research from 1997 found that expressive writing helps people process thoughts and emotions and reduce mental clutter. Make a practice of writing three to five pages as a free-flow dump from your mind in the morning. You can do the same thing before bed. As you let your mind flow, gems of insight will surface, and ideas will proliferate. The process is incredibly freeing and connects you to your intuitive self.

4. They listen to what their body is telling them

Pay attention to the feelings in your body. We use the body as an interpreter to eavesdrop on the universe. That is your intuition at work. Pay attention. Keep notes.

Research from 2003 shows that being tuned into physical sensations in your body can improve emotional awareness and decision-making, which is a big part of what people describe as "gut instinct."

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To help you become more intuitive, try this simple exercise: Right now, write down three things your mind has been whispering at you to do. These could be small or big things. Think of one step you could take toward each to bring it into your life, and then do it. And don't forget to have fun along the way.

Jean Walters is a St. Louis-based Transformational Coach, Akashic record reader, and teacher.