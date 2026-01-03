In life, the only thing constant is change, and this is especially apparent when it comes to relationships. All of us will experience heartbreak, loss, disappointment, and sorrow in our relationships. And we'll also have various relationships we have to eventually let go of, especially when those relationships are no longer contributing to our greater good and may even be toxic.

This cycle of purging is a natural part of life, but it's not always easy — especially when it comes to romantic relationships. Many of us cling on too long to what was, or what we wish our relationship would be, even when doing so holds us back from happiness, personal growth, and/or reaching our true potential. That's why it's important to realize the signs that you're way more unhappy than you're willing to admit.

Here are 5 signs you're way more unhappy than you're willing to admit:

1. Your partner is no longer adding value to your life

Romantic relationships are meant to uplift, nurture, and inspire you. If this isn't the case with your relationship, then that means maintaining it is taking something away from you. To determine if your partner is adding value to your life, ask yourself these two questions:

What has this person taught me thus far about life?

Is my partner contributing to my life and my goals?

If your answers are negative, then it's time to let this person go. By being honest with yourself about the state of your relationship, it will be easier for you let go of any illusions or fantasies you are holding onto regarding your relationship.

2. You have more bad days than good ones

Thirdman / Pexels

All relationships have their ups and downs, and all couples argue from time to time. But, if you find yourself in a constant state of conflict with your partner and can count more bad days than good days, then you need to take a step back and evaluate whether your relationship is working.

Staying in a relationship that doesn't make you happy is not only a waste of your time and energy, it's also a waste of your partner's. You only have one life, don't spend it being miserable.

Research by the Gottman Institute shows that healthy relationships need at least five positive interactions for every negative one, and when that ratio drops to 1:1 or worse, you're basically headed for breakup territory. If you're counting more bad days than good in your relationship, studies say that's one of the biggest predictors that things aren't going to work out.

3. You can feel yourself wanting something different

Maybe you want to travel, move states, go back to school, start a business, or do something else that will propel you forward. But your partner isn't on board and is complacent, living life exactly as it is. Your partner might even try to make you feel guilty for wanting to experience more of life.

Sometimes you have to let go of what is to embrace what will be, and oftentimes letting go is the hardest part. But if this sounds familiar, then that means it's time for you to grow and experience more of what life has to offer.

Explore. Live. Travel. Be free. Move with life rather than against it, and let go of anyone who holds you back from reaching your potential — you owe it to yourself. It may hurt initially, but you'll look back one day and realize that person and relationship weren't meant to continue because it couldn't take you to where you are supposed to be.

According to a 2025 study, when couples have substantial misalignments in their life goals, it's one of the main reasons they end up considering divorce or separation. When you want fundamentally different things from life, studies say it creates emotional distance and conflict, and eventually the relationship just falls apart.

4. You're holding onto what was, rather than admitting what is

Liza Summer / Pexels

Do you find yourself frequently fantasizing about how your relationship used to be, rather than how it actually is? Do you use your past experiences with your partner as justification for staying in your relationship even though you're unhappy?

If you answered yes to these two questions, then you're living in the past and holding onto what was rather than admitting what is. This is problematic because when you hold on to the past, you prevent yourself from moving forward with your life. All of that time and energy you spend trying to relive what was prevents you from creating a happy present and future.

To release yourself from this trap, make a list of what you want out of a relationship, and compare it to the relationship you're currently in. Do those comparisons align? If your answer is no, then your relationship has reached its expiration date, and it's time for you to come to grips with what is, rather than what was.

When you're using idealized memories of how good your relationship used to be as a reason to stay, even though you're miserable now, you're basically living in denial. Studies by the American Psychological Association reveal that this kind of excessive nostalgia keeps you stuck because you're comparing your current reality to a romanticized past that probably wasn't even as perfect as you remember it.

5. The future feels blurry

Maybe you've been with your partner for so long that spending time together feels comfortable and natural. Maybe you don't want to be alone. Maybe you really enjoy your partner, but you don't want to take things to the next level.

There are a million possibilities for why you're with your partner now, but the reality is, if you can't imagine building a future with this person, then this definitely isn't the person for you. Be honest with yourself, and be honest with your partner. Once you realize the future you want doesn't include the person you're with, it's time to let them go for good.

In life, time is your most valuable resource — don't spend yours frivolously just because it's easy or you're comfortable. There are no guarantees for the future, so once you realize your partner isn't the "one" for you, move on. You deserve something better starting right now, and so does your partner. By using these five signs as a guiding point for understanding when you've outgrown your relationship, you'll have more clarity and direction when it comes time to make those tough decisions — like ending your relationship for good.

And above all, remember there's a purpose for everyone who comes into your life. Some people will stay, and some people will go — that's the nature of life and relationships. But all of them have something to teach you, if you're willing to learn. Be a willing student. Allow people to teach you lessons about life. But, don't hold yourself back from propelling forward — let people go when it's their time so you can continue to grow in your life.

Antasha Durbin is a spiritual writer and a psychic tarot card reader, dedicated to casualizing the spiritual experience and making it attainable for anyone, anywhere, anytime.