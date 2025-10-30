Most women find out they are pregnant several weeks after conceiving. But people who believe in the spiritual realm say there are signs from the universe that come way earlier. Whether spiritual or religious, people around the world believe some experiences are the universe’s way of foretelling or sending messages.

It could be a vivid dream about someone you miss or a physical sign like lightning and thunder. Whatever your beliefs, universal energy has been relied on for guidance for a long time. Whether you are pregnant and don’t know it yet, or have a serious case of baby fever, there are signs from the universe indicating you may already be with child or could be in the future.

Here are 14 divine clues the universe sends that hint you might be pregnant:

1. You have babies on your mind

For some odd reason, you have taken a keen interest in all things baby lately. Every time you hear the word "baby," you think about what yours would look like. You pass kids’ clothing stores and imagine your future children in cute little outfits. You’re even starting to find maternity clothes adorable. The universe is telling you it’s time.

Psychic Polly Wirum said, "Signs like this are not uncommon — many of us see signs indicating a new direction should be taken in our lives. When we listen, we are guided to a better life. But when we don’t listen, if we don't pay attention, life often becomes more difficult."

2. You get excited when you see babies

Prostock-studio via Shutterstock

The thought of interacting with a little one makes your heart skip a beat. You are patient and kind to them, and don’t even mind when a baby cries anymore. You wouldn’t mind heading to the park, the bouncy palace, or the pumpkin patch on a couple of weekends a month. This is a sign from the universe that a pregnancy is looming.

3. You dream about babies

Dreaming about babies is pretty common. It is the body’s way of having your subconscious get you ready to get pregnant. In the dreams, it doesn’t matter if the baby is sleeping, eating, or relaxing in your arms. It is one of the strongest spiritual signs of pregnancy in your future that you can receive.

Cultural commentator Ossiana Tepfenhart advised, "The bottom line is, it's important to be paying attention to the dreams you're having — they may give you an inkling of what's going on in your real life. Think about keeping a dream journal for when you have these vivid dreams, so you can log what you saw and how you felt to conclude why you had the dream in the first place.

4. You're ready to do new things

You are sick and tired of the same routine, day in and day out. You’ve reached your goals at work and at home, and you’re ready to start a new chapter of life. Bringing a child into the world might be the change you need. You have a lot to give and are ready to share it with your own baby.

5. You're taking better care of yourself

You are newly obsessed with your body and your health. You are working out on a regular basis, and you make good food choices. Universal energy inspires you to change your habits in preparation for a new life. Pregnant women everywhere understand that a healthy mom equals a healthy baby, and you have a head start.

6. You are softer and more tender

Have you been more sensitive than usual? Are you emotional in situations that never used to bother you? Babies require compassion and tenderness, and you are getting yourself ready.

In the early stages of pregnancy, you can be physically tender and sore. Muscle and body aches that happen out of the blue can be a hint that there is a baby on the way.

7. You see pregnant women everywhere you go

You know how you get a new car, and you suddenly notice there are a lot of cars just like yours on the road? Seeing pregnant women everywhere you go is a direct message from the universe. Now that you subconsciously want to be pregnant, the signs are coming up all around you. They say pregnancy is contagious — and you’re getting a lot of exposure right now.

8. Everyone wants you to get pregnant

Your husband wants a baby. Your best friend thinks you should have a baby so you can have play dates. Your mom keeps talking about how badly she wants to be a grandmother. Don’t shoot the messengers. This could be the best season or circumstance to bring a new bundle of joy into your family. If it makes sense and you are ready, start to plan for your new baby.

9. You're being more responsible

insta_photos via Shutterstock

Your wild and reckless days are over. You’re mature, settled, and financially stable. The universe has provided you with abundance and security, and you are ready to share your resources and time. You have many life lessons to share with others and want to start with your children. You are ready to experience the magic of pregnancy and childbirth.

10. You dream about being pregnant

Pregnancy dreams are just as common as dreaming about babies. Some women go through pregnancy symptoms and experience the birth of a child, all while sleeping. Having these pregnancy dreams is an omen that you could end up that way. Whether that’s good or bad is up to you, but take heed.

11. 'Nine months' keeps recurring in your life

You turn on the television, and your favorite show is taking a nine-month hiatus. Then you ask a random woman in the store how long ago she moved to the neighborhood, and she says, “Nine months.” This specific time frame is no coincidence. The universe is sending a clear signal that nine months will have a lot of significance in your life.

12. Your intuition is on point

DimaBerlin via Shutterstock

Life coach Jean Walters advised, "Intuition never steers you wrong because you see events more clearly. Intuition does not emanate from fear; thus, decisions that come forth from intuition are not reactionary. They are insightful! Intuition promotes peace because it comes forth from a calm mind. For that reason, confidence and clarity are by-products of intuition."

You are firing on all cylinders right now. You can trust your gut because you are making all of the right decisions. The universe is showing that you know what’s right for you and can make solid choices. If you want to have a baby, go for it.

13. All the songs you hear are about babies or pregnancy

You hear songs about pregnancy or babies on the radio more often than usual. You never noticed how much music had these references until now.

Maybe more songs about having a baby are being played. More likely, you are on high alert because you want to experience motherhood, and these songs are just confirming your desires.

14. Babies have taken over your television

You have never seen so many shows, movies, and commercials about babies. Everything you watch has an image of a baby with bright eyes and chubby cheeks. If it’s not the baby, it’s the happy, smiling pregnant mother without a care in the world. You know what breast pumps, baby wipes, and diaper bag you want already.

At the end of the day, having a baby is a personal choice. Intuitive coach Ronnie Ann Ryan explained, "If you're unsure of your direction, there are ways to ask the universe for a sign that confirms that you are on the right track. If you feel overwhelmed or confused, asking for a sign will make a difference. If you ask, 'Is this the right way to go? Show me this sign by Tuesday before midnight.' Either you see the sign which assures your choice, or you don’t, which notifies you that further consideration is needed."

Choosing whether or not to have a child or if it is the right time is the sole choice of the woman. No matter what signs are there, not getting pregnant and/or giving birth are totally up to you.

No one but you can tell you what to do with your body. When it is time for you to have a baby, it will be the right choice because it will be your choice.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.