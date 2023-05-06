5 Signs You're Definitely Arguing With A Psychopath

A healthy relationship should always make you feel safe, supported and loved. And a major sign of this is that your boyfriend or girlfriend isn't a complete psychopath.

One in every 100 people is said to be a psychopath, so it goes without saying that most psychopaths aren't serial killers like those portrayed in the movies (think: the Joker, Patrick Bateman, or Hannibal Lecter).

What they are, however, is great at changing themselves to fit any situation they find themselves in, which makes it difficult to identify one.

It can be hard to identify a psychopath at first due to their cunning and manipulative nature, but once you have an argument with them, you can find out for sure if this person isn't who they claim to be.

And pay attention — because this type of person is impossible to reason with.

Here are 5 signs that you're arguing with a psychopath.

1. They are privileged but try to play the victim.

Pretty much everyone knows someone like this, and it sucks to argue with them. It is like when a boy who grew up in a middle class family tries to tell a girl from a very poor family that he understands her and had to work hard for everything he has.

The reality is so different, and even though he came from privilege, he undermines the experience of someone else by trying to make it his own.

2. They shift moods rapidly.

In the argument, the suspected psychopath may go from being objective or compassionate to vicious and personal in a split second.

They may flatter you and apologize, then attack you again a minute later. They are fighting to control the narrative.

3. They are constantly condescending.

Psychopaths tend to think their s*** doesn't stink, so to speak.

They tend to keep a calm, cool demeanor that enables them to seem in control. This is then utilized to talk down to their debate opponent.

4. They can never own it when they make a mistake.

With psychopaths, their words and actions are almost never in alignment, and they are constantly playing the victim card. If they mess up, they pass the blame to someone else.

More than anything, they want you to be grateful for them in your life, no matter how crappy they can be.

5. They project themselves onto you.

In the most heated of arguments, a psychopath will try to pin their own worst qualities on you.

They try to smear your character with their own flaws to take the heat off of themselves. They want you to seem like the crazy one.

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness. We can be better to our planet, better to our brothers and sisters, and better to ourselves.

This article was originally published at Higher Perspective. Reprinted with permission from the author.