If You Can Already Do Any Of These 3 Things, A Witch Says You Have Powerful Psychic Abilities Just Waiting To Be Developed

Celeste Mott, a witch and psychic mentor, shared in a recent video that certain abilities could actually be signs of untapped psychic abilities. While many people believe that psychic gifts are rare or reserved for a select few, she believes the opposite.

"The cool thing is, anybody can develop psychic abilities. Just like playing a musical instrument or being really good at math, some of us are naturally more inclined," Mott said. Turns out, some people are already displaying subtle abilities that show their intuition and energetic awareness may be stronger than they realize. If you can do any of these three things, Mott believes you have powerful psychic abilities just waiting to be developed.

1. You feel heightened sensations within dreams

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Mott claimed that most people aren't really able to feel physical sensations when they're dreaming. However, some do have the unique ability to feel touch, pain, or warmth while sleeping. It's often chalked up to simply being a very vivid or emotional dream, but it could be more than that.

"If you're able to feel sensation in the dream, then more of your etheric body is engaged in that dreaming space," Mott explained. "To put it in really simple terms, you are deeper within the dream, and that means you are much closer to lucidity and ultimately to dream-walking or astral projecting."

2. You experience a lot of synchronicities

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

A term introduced by psychiatrist Carl Jung in the early 1900s, Mott defines synchronicities as "the occurrence of two or more events that appear to be meaningfully related when in fact there is no causal connection." She mentions the common example of seeing repeating numbers, more recently coined as "angel numbers."

According to Mott, "If you're experiencing a lot of synchronicities, there is a high chance that you are a little bit more in tune with that psychic flow." Of course, there are always coincidences and mundane reasons why someone might be seeing synchronicities in their surroundings, but in a spiritual sense, it may be an indicator of something more.

3. You dream about people, places, or things that later turn up in the real world

"This may include dreaming about a person that you later meet in real life, or going to a place that you recognize from a dream that you've had prior, or finding objects and artifacts in the real world that you have seen in your dreams," Mott claimed. She said it's even possible that, with some training, you can do seemingly impossible things like bringing physical objects from dreams into the real world.

Typically referred to as precognitive dreams, these dreams can almost feel like predicting the future. It's believed that sleep can lower external noise, making it easier for impressions to come through in the mind. If these mental pathways can be opened to let future information in while sleeping, who's to say you can't also learn how to open them while awake?

If you've experienced any of these 3 signs or tapping into your intuition is something you want to explore more deeply, you definitely should. The brain is powerful, and we've been largely taught to ignore the inner messages we send ourselves. Start paying attention, and who knows what you might learn or what powers you might unlock.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.