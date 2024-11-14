Psychic Reveals What It Means When You Dream About Someone Who Passed Away

After losing a loved one, it can be both confusing and comforting when they suddenly appear in your dreams.

While many view it as a normal part of the grieving process, there might also be specific meanings attached to the dreams we have of people that we have lost, and a psychic named Sara provided some valuable information about what they can mean.

A psychic revealed the significance of dreaming about someone who's passed away.

"Have you ever had a dream of someone who has passed? A loved one, a friend, an ancestor... and wondered if that was really them?" Sara questioned. "Let's discuss ... is it real, and what is actually happening?"

She explained that when you dream, your astral body is in the astral realm. This place is considered a path of least resistance, and while in your astral body in the astral realm, all of your physical world limitations are gone.

The psychic insisted that while dreaming, anything limiting you in the physical world is gone, allowing the spirits of those who have passed to reach you, connect with you, and talk to you.

"If something like this has happened to you, the short answer is, yes, it's really them," Sara continued.

"It is real, and they're connecting to you in the astral realm, and it is possible before you go to sleep to ask for a loved one to visit you if they are so capable. Keep in mind that not everyone will be able to do that."

cottonbro studio | Canva Pro

It's definitely a comforting thought — the possibility of seeing and interacting with a loved one you miss.

Dreams are often considered a gateway to our subconscious and serve as a bridge between our waking mind and the spiritual realm.

Being able to reconnect, even if just in dreams, serves as a comforting reminder that the people we've lost never really leave us.

A majority of people have admitted to being visited by a deceased loved one in their dreams.

According to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey, 46% of Americans said they’ve been visited by a dead family member in a dream, while 31% report having been visited by dead relatives in some other form. And 44% of respondents said they’ve experienced at least one of these three encounters in the past year: feeling a dead relative’s presence, telling a late family member about their lives, or having a deceased relative communicate with them.

While speaking with Verywell Mind, Michelle King, a licensed marriage and family therapist based in Southern California, explained that while a lot of these dreams of deceased loved ones are common, they can also be an insight into how you might be grieving.

"It’s important to remember that dream interpretation is not an exact science and can vary greatly depending on cultural, personal, and situational factors," King said.

"From a psychological perspective, dreaming about someone who has died could be a way for the dreamer to process their grief and come to terms with the person's absence."

It can truly be a startling and unnerving experience to dream about someone who is no longer alive. Even if these dreams are positive and allow you an opportunity to speak with someone who's passed away, the feelings can still be bittersweet once you wake up.

Nevertheless, remember that our loved ones continue to live in our hearts and souls, and these dreams are a way to keep them close.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.