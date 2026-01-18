How To Take Good Care Of Yourself Using The Phases Of The Moon, Per A Psychic

Self-care looks different from person to person. But for those who feel a deep connection to the Universe, energy, and all things spiritual, it might be beneficial to use the phases of the moon for guidance on how to take good care of yourself.

Joanne Jones, psychic expert with over 35 years of experience and founder of Trusted Psychics, shared a new phenomenon called "Moon Phase Mindfulness," in which people use the phases of the moon to practice self-care rituals. She noted that "tuning into these natural rhythms can offer gentle guidance, reflection, and a sense of calm in everyday life." Honestly, who couldn't use that?

Advertisement

A psychic explained how to take good care of yourself using the phases of the moon:

The moon and its lunar cycles have a huge impact on our lives. That's scientifically proven. Moon cycles have been linked to mood, emotions, and even fertility. It stands to reason, then, that tailoring your behavior to the cycles of the moon could be beneficial to your overall well-being.

DustandAshes | Shutterstock

Advertisement

The moon is more than just a guiding light in the night sky, and according to Jones, tapping into those powerful cycles can help you reap some serious wellness rewards. Moon phase mindfulness is inspiring a new wave of self-care practices, from setting new intentions during a full moon to putting together reflective rituals during a new moon.

Jones pointed out that people are increasingly turning to lunar cycles as a framework for self-care and reflection. Jones explained that moon-aligned routines can include activities such as journaling, lunar baths, meditative walks, or even moonlit yoga.

During a new moon:

According to NASA, when the moon's illumination is facing away from us, we are in the new moon phase. Since the moon is invisible to us, it's like the start of the lunar cycle, and it should also be a time to regroup and start anew.

Advertisement

The new moon is a time for, as Jones noted, "setting intentions, brainstorming goals, and starting fresh projects." This is when great ideas are born. You are inspired during the new moon. You're starting off with a clean slate.

"Start the year with self-reflection and intention setting. This alternative, while still encouraging growth, allows for more flexibility and self-compassion, as well as requires us to be more mindful in our everyday lives," encouraged psychotherapist Leah Aguirre.

It doesn't have to be the most complicated intentions you set, but simply writing down a few goals and visualizing how you want the next few weeks to go. It can even be about getting clear on the one, maybe most important, thing you want to work toward.

During a waxing moon:

A waxing moon is the moon's appearance leading up to a full moon. Each night it gets brighter and bigger. The waxing lunar phase is about growth.

Advertisement

The waxing moon is all about moving forward. Jones explained that this is a time to "focus on growth, momentum, and building energy toward goals." After the intentions were set during the new moon, this is the call to action. This is when you do the work.

This is the time when people are really encouraged to take those small but consistent steps towards their goals. It doesn't mean that significant progress will be made, but it just needs to be steady.

During a full moon:

The full moon is seen as a peak moment in the lunar cycle. According to Jones, this time is meant to reflect, release any stress you might be feeling, and let go of things or people that no longer serve you. Everything may feel louder and even more intense, which is why this phase is closely tied to reflection.

"Be gentle with yourself as you self-reflect. The goal is not to judge your past choices, but to reflect on them, learn from them, and make whatever changes you feel are appropriate for you in the here and now. As you build new habits through self-awareness, you can become more balanced, healthy, and happy," encouraged research psychologist Tchiki Davis.

Advertisement

It's the time when you're so much more likely to start noticing what's working in your life and what's actually doing you a huge disservice. The most powerful time to really pause and check in with yourself is during a full moon.

During a waning moon:

After the high energy of going through a full moon, the waning moon offers a moment of ease and relaxation. The waning part of the lunar cycle is when the moon shrinks until finally entering the new moon phase again.

Rather than continuing to push towards your goal, Jones said this is the time to just take it easy and actually rest. It's a reminder that the constant hustle and bustle of life doesn't always serve us. Even when we are plowing toward our goals, rest is important.

Advertisement

While it's great to be motivated and determined to reach our goals, sometimes the best thing we can do for ourselves is to take a beat, and slow down. It's about listening to what your body and mind actually need rather than trying to run through your long list of things that need to get done.

Using the phases of the moon to take care of yourself is a powerful tool.

Some of those benefits include a connection to nature and a sense of alignment with natural rhythms, mindful reflection that can encourage us to actually pause and reassess our priorities, accessible practices like lighting a candle, writing intentions, or even practicing mindful breathing, and wellness integration where we can use holistic self-care approaches.

Serhii Bobyk | Shutterstock

Advertisement

"Lunar cycles have been observed and celebrated for centuries, offering a natural rhythm for reflection and renewal. The new moon invites fresh beginnings, while the full moon encourages letting go and releasing tension. These practices don’t have to be complicated. Even small rituals, like writing intentions or enjoying a quiet moonlit moment, can help people feel more grounded and intentional," explained Jones.

Jones admitted that the most exciting part is the fact that we're now starting to see more modern approaches that embrace these ancient practices. By turning to the moon for self-care, we can create structures for growth, self-reflection, and emotional balance.

"Moon phase mindfulness is about using the natural cycles around us to pause, notice, and intentionally shape our wellbeing. It is not about rigid rules, but about finding moments to connect with ourselves, our goals, and the world outside of our screens," Jones continued.

At the end of the day, looking toward the moon might actually be the best way to learn more about ourselves, and it's a gentle cue that sometimes it's best to really slow down and reflect. The act of just looking up to the night sky and checking in with yourself is the most powerful self-care tool there is.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.