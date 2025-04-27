9 Signs Your Pet Who Passed Away Is Using Technology To Try To Reach You, According To An Animal Communicator

After our beloved pets pass away, we often wonder where they go and if they are still watching over us from some other dimension. According to animal communicator Danielle MacKinnon, once your pets have crossed the rainbow bridge, they may try to communicate with you via technology!

You will often receive these signs on days you are particularly missing them and asking yourself if they knew how much you loved them. Your pets will make sure you get these signs right when you need them most, and that they will always be with you, even if they are not physically present.

Here are 9 signs your pet who has passed away is using technology to reach you:

1. You keep hearing a song that reminds you of your pet

Whether it be on the radio or while using Spotify, after your pet passes away, you may repeatedly hear a song that reminds you of them. It may have been the song that was playing as you held them on your lap on the drive bringing them home. It may just be a song with lyrics that resonate with your pet’s personality.

Better yet, it may be the song that you wrote just for them.

2. You keep seeing images that resemble your pet

When you’re scrolling through Google or social media, you may come across images that cause you to do a double-take since you are almost certain that your deceased pet is staring right back at you! Of course, it isn't your precious fur baby, but according to MacKinnon, it could very well be your pet letting you know from the other side that they miss you and are keeping watch over you.

3. Old pictures of your pet pop up on your phone

Those bittersweet memories your phone decides to share with you might not be just a coincidence. They might be your pet using tech to say "Hi." A picture of your pet is enough to take you right back to that moment, and chances are it will make you smile.

An online survey of grieving pet owners found that 21% of respondents who looked at images of their deceased pets gave them a rush of feelings that made their furry friends seem like they were still alive. Coincidence or perhaps just a rush of emotions and nostalgia? Maybe, but according to MacKinnon, it could be a message that shouldn't be so easily dismissed.

4. White orbs appearing in photographs

Some people believe that the presence of mysterious white orbs in photographs indicates the presence of spirits. You may notice this strange phenomenon after the death of your pet.

You and your family could be gathered around what was their favorite spot in the backyard, snap a picture, and notice the orb hovering over all of you, as if something in the spiritual world is watching over you. Even if they may not physically appear as the pets they once were, their spiritual presence always finds a way to sneak into important family milestones.

Forever Conscious noted that when it comes to orbs in images, trust your gut because if it feels like your pup is watching over you, he likely is.

5. Flickering lights in your home

When you randomly think of your late pet while sitting in your home, don’t be alarmed if the lights suddenly begin to flicker. This is not your pet trying to scare you. Instead, they are trying to say, “Hello from my world!”

While there is no scientific evidence that spirits have the power to manipulate electricity, some people believe that their energy is sufficient to cause unusual occurrences. When their spirits are nearby, you may notice TVs turning on and off, electronics glitching, and lights flickering on and off.

6. Phone interference

If you are talking to someone on the phone about how much you miss your late pet or recounting fond memories of them, you may suddenly encounter unexplained phone interference. The person on the other end may become unclear, there could be static, or the line may suddenly go dead.

This could be your furry friend from the other side attempting to let you know they are ok. Even if you are unable to hear their barks or purrs, they want you to know that they are still around, making appearances when you least expect it!

7. Your screensaver changes to your pet’s picture

If you use a Mac or Windows computer, you know that when you open it up every day, the screensaver is always different. It may be a stock image or even one of your personal photos if they were downloaded to the computer.

If you wake up one day, especially missing your pet, you might be greeted with their friendly face as you log in to start the workday.

This is just their little way of saying, “I know you miss me. I miss you too, and I’m still here even when you can’t see me.” When they are unable to physically present themselves, your late pets may pop up in photos when you least expect it!

8. Your Furbo continues to record even when there’s no pet movement

For those of you who don’t know, a Furbo is a pet camera designed to monitor your pets while you’re out of the house.

After your beloved pets pass away, you may not be able to bring yourself to get rid of all of the things associated with them, including your Furbo camera that used to record them. If you happen to receive a notification from your Furbo that it has picked up movement, despite no pets being in the house, don't fret. Your best bud is just cruising around her old stomping grounds.

9. You see a local pet adoption online and suddenly feel ready for a new friend

Some time after the loss of your pet, you may be thinking about introducing another one to your family to invigorate life back into your home again. As you're browsing through Petfinder or other pet adoption sites, you may repeatedly come across a specific pet that always catches your eye.

Whatever the reason, you keep circling back on this one pet — and it is all thanks to your late furry companion!

It is believed that the next animal you have in your life was specifically paw-picked and sent to you by your previous pet, who is watching over you. They knew you better than anyone, and know just the right pet who will carry on their duties and watch over you.

