7 Signs Of A Genuinely Admired Person, According To Experts

Admiration is always a two-way street and frequently becomes a clover-leaf intersection. Despite how many lanes add to the complexity of your Admiration Rd., if your lane is blocked, it will impede the flow, and admiration will take a detour.

While admiration is certainly a compliment, to be admired is also responsibility, in the same way with great power comes great responsibility — a person may set the tone, rules, or behavior that's appreciated and looked up to by groups of people. So if you're a person who is admired, carry that envious burden with pride and accountability.

Here are 7 signs of a genuinely admired person, according to top experts:

1. They have strong boundaries

Create good, clear, healthy boundaries. This is the crucial step to gaining respect and admiration and cultivating healthy interpersonal relationships. Research from 2016 states that couples who regularly communicate and share their feelings tend to experience higher levels of satisfaction in their relationships.

— Loulou Palmer, Coach/Mentor

2. They create win-win situations for others

In a win-win situation, nobody loses. A petty, aggressive person thrives on revenge. They want to see others fail because, to them, that means they succeed.

A decisive person, however, does not feel rejuvenated by other people's pain. Ultimately, they would like to get along with everyone.

Decisive people, as 2022 research tells us, are confident in the decisions they make. Remember that disrespectful people don't respect themselves at the end of the day.

—​ Izzy Casey, MFA, freelance writer

3. They never make others feel small

Never talk down or make others feel small. At the same time, don't try to diminish what you are doing to make the other person feel comfortable. They will feel comfortable if you are clear and honest when you talk about yourself and enjoy you even more when you ask questions that focus on them for the answers, not yourself.

— Dr. Barbara Becker Holstein, Positive psychologist, author, and filmmaker

4. They focus more on the team than themselves

Respect and admiration often follow when others recognize a commitment to helping a team's success and growth.

—​ Nia Tipton, pop culture and modern-day issues writer

5. They communicate respectfully

On the whole, being able to communicate and maintain healthy boundaries will increase the level of respect that people give to you. Research from Harvard University confirms that one of the best qualities of an admired leader is effective communication.

— Miki Anderson, Ph.D., LCMHC

6. They're undistracted when listening

How refreshing is it to see someone speaking to someone who is actively attentive? It is becoming rare and gaining instant respect. Active listening, Harvard reports, is an essential communication skill for people who are admired.

—​ Alex Mathers, coach, writer, and illustrator

7. They're not pushovers

We've all heard variations of the saying, "Bullies are insecure/unhappy/powerless people." And usually, it rings true.

If you find yourself constantly being treated badly, it could also point to the people you're surrounded by. When insecure people notice how you "take" the hate they throw your way. They'll be more inclined to start treating you like a punching bag than others who are less tolerant.

—​ Yona Dervishi, Author

In a competitive culture, psychology confirms, respect and admiration must be earned. Earning that societally demonstrated respect requires us to begin from within by creating clear boundaries for ourselves in the way we interact with others.

Once we have a clear concept of ourselves, we can better step through the interpersonal challenges we face every day. Let yourself be committed to active communication to create winning environments where other people can't help themselves from respecting your skills.

