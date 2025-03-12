If A Person Truly Has A Beautifully Wholesome Soul, They'll Display These 20 Qualities

It's easy to list what you find unappealing in a potential mate, but identifying the qualities of someone with a beautifully wholesome soul is a slightly tougher task.

When you're finally with someone you think could be "The One," you might find yourself wondering: is he the one? What exactly qualifies a person to fulfill the role of your life partner, anyway?

Not everyone runs a mental checklist before taking the ultimate leap — some just know. But regardless of whether or not you choose to follow that instinct, it doesn't hurt to validate that he or she is your soulmate.

To distinguish between someone good for right now versus someone you want to wake up next to every day for the rest of forever, consider the following list of characters and personality traits of a soulmate.

If a person truly has a beautifully wholesome soul, they'll display these qualities:

1. They support your passions and decisions

He or she should be your biggest cheerleader and encourage you to pursue any endeavors despite how it may affect them.

2. They add value to your life

pikselstock / shutterstock

Not in terms of monetary value — your partner should contribute a quality that inspires you to grow, whether that means he or she is smarter or more ambitious than you. (But make sure you can provide the same.)

3. They're comfortable being silly with you

"Til Death" is a long ride that should be filled with the most fun moments. Along the way, they shouldn't have a problem being playful with you or exposing their inner child without inhibition.

4. They will adore you

Even if you do not need validation, your partner should show how much they love and adore you without necessarily putting you on a pedestal.

5. They are willing to compromise

The two of you will not disagree on something, so make sure he or she is open-minded to your needs and desires, too. One study showed that willingness to compromise predicts career decision self-efficacy and career adaptability, while career adaptability mediates the relationship between the two. Compromise enhances a relationship's durability by encouraging empathy, balance, level-headedness, and clear communication.

6. They will treat your family just as well

If your partner shows zero respect for your friends and family, it's hard to ignore, even if he or she has no problem showing appreciation to you.

7. They value your opinions

Your partner doesn't have to agree with you at all times, but he or she should be able to respect your beliefs (without imposing theirs on you) despite them being different from their own.

8. They will love themselves just as much as they love you

The best partner is someone who can stand alone without constantly depending on your company or attention. He or she should be comfortable with themselves and be secure without you there.

9. They're trustworthy

Even if every other aspect of your relationship is solid, the power of doubt is hard to dismiss. Problems down the road will be inevitable if you're constantly second-guessing their honesty (and vice versa).

10. They will exhilarate you, not deplete you

Your partner should make you excited about life and its offerings. He or she should never make you feel bad about yourself or diminish your spirit in any way.

When your partner makes you excited about life, it can significantly boost your overall happiness and well-being by creating a sense of purpose, encouraging you to try new things, fostering a positive outlook, reducing stress, and deepening your connection through shared experiences and adventures.

Research by Northwestern University recommends discussing your needs and desires with your partner is essential to ensure you are both on the same page about what excitement means in your relationship.

11. They have a life outside of the one you share

It's important for your partner to understand that you have a life of your own and to encourage you to enjoy things without him or her.

12. They don't hold grudges

Miguel Lifestyle / Shutterstock

Despite any bumps in the road, your life partner should seek to improve your relationship rather than dwell on any setbacks.

13. They bring out the best in you

Your partner should not provoke your inner worst qualities — only the ones that make you a better you.

14. They will love all of you

This includes your flaws, especially. Your personality traits don't come à la carte, so he or she should be able to embrace you as a whole, shortcomings and all.

15. They can be held accountable

He or she should be able to put aside their ego to be held accountable for any mistakes. Your partner should own up to them rather than place blame on someone or something else.

When your partner can be held accountable, it fosters trust, open communication, and a healthier relationship by encouraging them to take responsibility for their actions, allowing for constructive conflict resolution, and promoting personal growth.

Research by Western Governors University explained that this minimizes the blame game dynamic within the partnership, which means they are more likely to acknowledge their mistakes, apologize, and work towards improvement when necessary.

16. They allow themselves to be vulnerable to you

Communication will prove to be the hugest challenge if either of you has a wall up. Your S.O. should feel comfortable enough to confide in you with all of their fears and secrets.

17. They will keep you in check without dictating

It can get boring when someone is in constant agreement with you for the sake of not wanting to upset you. When you're out of line, he or she shouldn't be afraid to challenge you and should respectfully point out your wrongdoing when necessary.

18. They will allow you to be you

It's difficult to be fully happy in a relationship when you're forced to suppress any part of you. You shouldn't feel restricted whatsoever, whether that includes being able to freely pursue your hobbies or to be your silly self.

19. They're dependable

You should always be able to rely on your partner for anything, from emotional support to upholding their commitments. You don't want to have to waste time worrying about if they're acting irresponsibly.

20. They're easy to be with

Every relationship comes with its battles but by no means should it be a daily war — that can get exhausting. Although the need for improvement is never-ending, your partner should be your counterpart, teammate, and best friend, and mutual happiness should come with little effort.

Having a partner who is easy to be with means you likely experience less stress and conflict in your relationship. This allows for more positive interactions, easier communication, and greater comfort and ease when spending time together.

A 2019 study found that this can include adaptability, support, understanding, and not easily frustrated, leading to a more relaxed and enjoyable partnership.

Nicole Yi is a former associate editor at PopSugar. She oversees, writes, and plans all copy and content across channels for her company, an exciting e-commerce brand called Verishop.