Have you ever wondered what sets certain people apart from the rest? What makes them memorable, even in a sea of faces?

Is it their confidence, their charisma, their style?

Well, the truth is, it’s a combination of factors. The people who always stand out in a crowd have certain habits that make them shine, even in the most mundane of settings.

Here are 5 rare habits of people who always stand out in a crowd:

1. They embrace their quirks

Everyone has quirks, but only some are comfortable with showing them.

We’re often taught to conform, to blend in with the crowd, to avoid drawing attention to ourselves.

But the truth is, it’s your quirks that make you unique and interesting. Embracing them allows you to express your individuality and stand out in a sea of sameness.

They’re the ones that make you memorable.

Conformity often leads to mediocrity. If you want to truly stand out, you need to show the world what makes you special. Do you have a strange hobby? Mention it. Wear that quirky hat. Talk about those historical facts you’re obsessed with.

Embrace the weird.

2. They ask interesting questions

A while ago, I was hanging around with a company of new people (my friend’s friends), and at some point, we started discussing movies and actors.

Everyone was like “Oh, X actress is so pretty”, “That X movie has a great soundtrack”, and, of course, “I heard that actor who plays in X movie cheated on his wife”.

I found the conversation incredibly boring.

Then, suddenly, a guy asked, “What’s a movie that had a significant impact on your life?”

Now that was a different question — an interesting question. The guy immediately stood out to me.

If you want to stand out from the crowd, don’t stick with boring conversations. Boring small talk makes you blend in with everyone else.

Ask interesting questions. The questions that others may not think to ask. The questions spark meaningful conversations.

3. They have a knack for finding hidden gems

Ever notice how some people always seem to know about the most interesting things before anyone else?

They’re the ones who find the coolest new restaurant, discover the most unique boutique, or the most breathtaking hiking trail. These folks have a knack for finding hidden gems; they’re the ones who can take you off the beaten path and show you things you never would have found on your own.

It’s no coincidence that they tend to stand out from the crowd.

By seeking out the unconventional and undiscovered, you broaden your horizons, expand your perspectives, and gain a unique edge that makes you truly stand out.

Hidden gems make life more interesting — people value creativity and originality. Why settle for the same old tourist traps or mainstream options that everyone else flocks to like seagulls to a french fry?

Seek out the undiscovered, the overlooked, and the underrated. That’s what will set you apart from the average Joe who sticks to the beaten path.

4. They give back

Another habit that sets people who stand out from the crowd is their commitment to giving back to their people, community, and society as a whole.

In today’s fast-paced and individualistic society, it’s easy to get caught up in the pursuit of personal success and forget about the world around us. However, those who stand out understand that genuine fulfillment comes from contributing to making a positive impact on the world.

It’s a habit that sets people apart because it demonstrates a selfless and altruistic attitude toward life. While everyone is solely focused on their own success and happiness, taking the time to help others is a surefire way to win people’s attention — and admiration.

Giving back doesn’t have to be a chore or a huge sacrifice, either. There are countless ways to get involved, from volunteering at a local charity to making a small donation to a cause you care about. By finding something that aligns with your interests, you can make a meaningful impact on the world while becoming a cut above the rest.

5. They are silver-lining seekers

In a world where negativity is all too prevalent, a positive attitude is hard to ignore.

The habit of seeing the silver lining in any situation sets people apart from the crowd because it’s a rare quality to possess. Getting bogged down by negativity, dwelling on what you lack, and complaining about your life is easy.

Approaching challenges with a sense of optimism and hope — a can-do attitude — focusing on what you can control, and choosing to be grateful for what you have creates a contagious energy that people gravitate towards.

It requires a certain level of emotional maturity, resilience, and self-awareness to maintain a positive outlook despite challenges and setbacks. But once you learn to channel your energy toward finding solutions and moving forward, you automatically set yourself apart from the masses.

These habits are not exclusive or exhaustive, but they represent some of the key traits that make people stand out and excel in different areas of life.

By adopting some of these habits and making them a part of your daily routine, you can set yourself apart from the crowd and achieve your goals with greater ease and confidence.

Margaret Pan is a freelance writer who writes to help others find love for others and themselves.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.