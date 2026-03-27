Sharing These 11 Tiny Secrets Makes People Unintentionally Charming

Last updated on Mar 27, 2026

Unintentionally charming woman smiling outside Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock
Advertisement

Unintentionally charming people light up almost every room they walk into, and it often seems like they're not even trying. They give off a magnetic, positive energy that draws other people to them. 

Some aspects of being charming can be learned, like holding yourself with confidence and engaging in active listening. Yet, according to Dr. Ryne Sherman, a personality expert, most charming people are just born that way. But one thing that draws in others is a charming person's willingness to share tiny secrets that allow others to truly see and know them. 

Sharing these 11 tiny secrets makes people unintentionally charming

1. Little judgments they make

Two women sharing tiny secrets while one is on the phone Bilanol | Shutterstock

Passing judgment on people we meet is an inherent part of human nature. In fact, judging others is often a subconscious process, one we cannot help. What makes people unintentionally charming is when they do not act unkindly on those, but are willing to confess the thoughts. 

Psychologists from Princeton University found that upon meeting a stranger, people form first impressions within one-tenth of a second. Our first impressions of others aren't always correct, and it takes some amount of grace and self-awareness to shift our initial opinion of someone.

Even though judging is part of being human, it's highly unlikely that a truly charming person will admit to passing judgment on others.

Oftentimes, charming people rely on outside admiration to boost their sense of self. If they acknowledge that they've judged someone's character in a negative way, they might lose people's respect, which is a cornerstone of how charming people thrive in social situations.

RELATED: The Emotional Awareness Test That’ll Make You Squirm (But Tell You The Truth)

Advertisement

2. Negative thoughts

Woman wishing she could share tiny secrets with a man in the background PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Much like judging, having negative thoughts about ourselves and others is normal human behavior. While most of the time it's best to keep negative thoughts to yourself, unintentionally charming people will often confess a few select negative thoughts to trusted friends. When authentic, this is a wonderful way to make yourself vulnerable and show who you truly are. 

This isn't just endearing, but confessing tiny negative thoughts can help a person get a realistic perspective. After all, when a person's negative thoughts play on a constant loop to the point where they become disruptive, they're referred to as "unpleasant repetitive thoughts," according to Dr. David Hanscom. 

These thoughts can grow larger, evolving into an obsessive pattern, which can trigger a fight or flight response. Once we recognize that negative thoughts are part of life, it's easier to release them. By not being open about their negative thought processes, charming people might do themselves harm.

RELATED: 13 Negative Behaviors Mentally Tough People Refuse To Entertain, According To Psychology

Advertisement

3. Past mistakes

Woman holding in tiny secrets on a couch fizkes | Shutterstock

Acknowledging mistakes we've made is never an easy process, but confessing them as tiny secrets often make people unintentionally charming. It requires us to look inward and analyze our less-than-perfect behavior, which is uncomfortable, to say the least. Truly charming people almost never reveal their mistakes to other people, as they want to maintain their appeal.

In a 2019 study, psychologists had participants answer questions, offering success feedback when the answers were correct and failure feedback when they were wrong. The study found that people learned less from their failures than from their successes.

"Failure is ego threatening, which causes people to tune out," the psychologists explained, which is why truly charming people avoid looking deeply at what they've done wrong.

RELATED: 11 Confusing Ways Loving Someone Who Learned To Keep Secrets Growing Up Affects You

Advertisement

4. Family gossip

Two women sharing tiny secrets Ann Rodchua | Shutterstock

Truly charming people aren't ones to air out dirty laundry, especially when it has to do with their families. They keep family issues quiet, because being loose-lipped only creates more chaos. They will, however, confess their tiny family secrets to trusted others in a way that is funny or even helpful in processing them. It can be helpful for friends to learn that other people's families are a bit messy. 

Even if they have major sibling rivalry or a parent they've gone no-contact with, they won't spill any information about what goes on behind closed doors. They're probably perfectly willing to offer a listening ear when you vent about your mom, but they won't spill any gossip of their own.

Every family faces conflict, but a truly charming person will make you think their family has no problems.

RELATED: The Sibling Most Likely To Cause Drama In The Family, According to Research

Advertisement

5. Personal struggles

Upset man would feel better if he confessed tiny secrets to a woman behind him wavebreakmedia | Shutterstock

Another tiny secret charming people selectively reveal about themselves are their own private struggles. They may be tempted to keep their battles close to their chest, because they don't want to appear as though they're having a hard time, but they know how important vulnerability is to relationships, and that admitting personal struggles will likely draw high-quality people closer. 

Part of the veneer of being charming is making your success and popularity seem effortless. Truly charming people sharing their hardships with others, which can strengthen the sense of connection and intimacy between people. It also helps people find them relatable. 

RELATED: People Who Use These 11 Hurtful Phrases Aren't 'Brutally Honest,' They're Just Mean

Advertisement

6. Details of their relationship

Unintentionally charming couple hugging in the kitchen Vadym Pastukh | Shutterstock

While charming people would never reveal secrets about their partner that would embarrass them, they will confess details of their relationship that help them connect on a real, human level with people they trust. 

They keep their private lives private, which means they almost never reveal any salient details about their romantic relationships, except with people they truly trust. They don't talk about the fights they have with their partner unless they're willing to admit their role in the conflict or to ask for advice (without being a burden, of course). 

Some people let everything slip, but truly charming people know that there's a powerful allure to retaining an element of discretion until trust is formed.

RELATED: People Who Want To Gossip About Your Life Almost Always Ask These 10 Questions When They Talk To You

Advertisement

7. The fact that they're in therapy.

Unintentionally charming woman in therapy office Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Genuinely charming people who put in the work and go to therapy tend to be proud of their commitment to growth. They probably won't share the topics they discuss there, unless it's light-hearted or they're talking to someone they trust. They'll let you know that they're committed to self-improvement, but they almost never reveal the nitty-gritty things they're working on. 

While some people believe in radical transparency and sharing everything about their inner world, charming people keep strict boundaries around what happens in their sessions. They're not ashamed of going to therapy, they'd just rather keep their healing to themselves and they don't want to burden anyone with the responsibility to hear all their problems. 

RELATED: If You Were The First In Your Family To Go To Therapy, You Likely Have These 11 Courageous Traits

Advertisement

8. Their insecurities

Unintentionally charming woman sitting on a futon LightField Studios | Shutterstock

2018 study titled "Insecurity and Psychological Well-being" defined insecurity as "a feeling of uncertainty, a lack of confidence or anxiety about oneself..." The study defined psychological well-being as "the subjective feeling of contentment, happiness, satisfaction with life experiences and of one's role in the world."

While everyone has insecurities from time-to-time, unintentionally charming people know how to share theirs in the form of tiny secrets. These draw people in and make the charming person seem relatable and soft. 

Even more importantly, charming people often disclose how they handle their insecurities, too. This takes something that might have just been a gripe session (not charming) and turns it into a dialogue where people can share and inspire one another. 

RELATED: 3 Insecurities Most Men Hide From Their Wives Because They're Afraid To Be Seen

Advertisement

9. That they lie sometimes

Woman who is unintentionally charming talking to a friend Phtopro | Shutterstock

Charming people often use their innate charisma to boost other people's self-worth. They'll tell you they love your haircut, even when your hair looks like you took a bath with a toaster oven. They'll say they love their mother-in-law's cooking, even when it's inedible.

These little white lies do more than keep the peace; they also make other people feel good about themselves. A charming person never reveals when they're lying, because they channel their charm to lift people up, not drag them down. 

They do, however share the tiny secret that they tell these lies (and why). This makes them unintentionally charming, because they're admitting to something most people keep secret, and sharing the fact that their motivation isn't deception, but rather peace and happiness. 

RELATED: The 4 White Lies People Tell Most Often In Relationships, According To Research

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
11 Traits Of An Introverted Intuitive, The Rarest & Most Intelligent Personality

10. Their past heartbreaks

Woman who is unintentionally charming talking to a friend Roman Kosolapov | Shutterstock

Sharing the secrets of their past heartbreaks is another thing that makes people unintentionally charming. While most people want to seem like the untouchable heartbreaker, charming people admit when they didn't come out on top. They do this in a way that isn't self-pitying, but rather honest and relatable.

For everyone observing these little secrets, confessions about past heartbreaks help them feel less alone. After all, other people's lives often look perfect from the outside, so learning that a charming person has had their fair share of past heartbreak can help a lot. 

While commiseration can cause people to create more misery between them, sharing times they've been bested or hurt can be helpful and buoying if you also share what you learned, how you recovered or how you might handle it better if you had to do it again. This turns what could be a gripe-fest into an opportunity to grow as people, together. 

Ultimately, the willingness to do this is one of the most unintentionally charming things one can do. 

RELATED: People Who Always Seem To End Up Heartbroken Follow One Ancient (And Outdated) Rule

Advertisement

11. Their unique quirks and idiosyncrasies

Woman who is unintentionally charming holding her dog Artmim via Shutterstock

We all know someone who is called "quirky". While it's usually the people with funny little traits, unusual fashion sense or willingness to be a little silly are usually the ones who get this name, we all have little quirks and idiosyncrasies, we are just less likely to show them.

One more thing that makes people unintentionally charming is their willingness to share these secret quirks, even if the person isn't a typical quirky person. If someone is a tough guy who works construction, maybe he confesses that he gets a monthly pedicure to relax. Or maybe a woman is a serious, high-powered executive, but confesses that on the weekends she likes to put on a flowy dress and go to music festivals. 

Unintentionally charming people aren't afraid to be seen as weird. When they feel safe and comfortable, they'll share what makes them unique like tiny secrets. And this makes them all the more lovable. 

RELATED: 5 Quirky Habits That Indicate An Exceptionally High Level Of Genius, According To Psychology

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
NBA Star Jaylen Brown Credits This Odd Habit Others Often Mock With His Success As A Teammate & Research Agrees
11 Signs You Might Be An 'Otrovert’ — The Personality Type That Feels Like An Outsider Everywhere
Women Who Avoid Book Clubs, Networking Groups & PTA Committees Usually Have These 10 Personality Traits
Loading...