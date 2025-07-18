Just about everyone who is still slaving away at the office shares the very same goal as those of us who have long since left the workplace: a happy retirement, and a happy retirement means many things to many different people.

Retirement is a significant transition that presents an opportunity to redesign your life in a way that brings you joy, fulfillment, and purpose, and you may be surprised that none of the secrets relate to money

Here are eight unspoken secrets of people who thrive in retirement:

1. They don't take a single day for granted

Life is a miracle, and getting here means you already won. As you age into retirement, any day you get is a gift. Allow the time you’re alive in the world to play, create, and thrive from a position of realized strength.

A strong sense of self-worth can empower you to adapt to any changes and challenges that might come with retirement. Research has shown that high self-esteem is a better predictor of social relationships and improved mental and physical health.

2. They don't take criticism personally

It is always a projection rooted in personal insecurity. As you age, you realize it is never about you — it's usually about them.

Learning to detach yourself from taking criticism personally can be an invaluable mindset while transitioning into retirement. Research argues that detaching helps you see yourself as separate from the opinions of others which fosters self-awareness and acceptance.

3. They know that mindset is a choice

The idea that something external caused your stress is a mirage. You have it within you right now to let go of the seriousness of your thoughts, to return to us, to empower yourself.

The transition into retirement is stressful and this fact can help you understand that you have the power to influence and emotional and physical experiences that you might encounter.

4. They don't let minor setbacks faze them

How can I use this? How does this strengthen me? What have I learned from this? How can this drive me forward with double the ferocity?’

Developing emotional resilience and practicing the necessary coping strategies can help you navigate any setbacks without letting them define you or your experience. Research has shown that practices like meditation and deep breathing can help cultivate present-moment awareness.

5. They know that happiness is not something to wait for

Choosing to be happy (or at least try to be happy) is a choice. You might not see it now, but if you are open to this, you will see it, and your spirits will rise.

Understanding and believing that happiness is something to actively cultivate in the present can help sustain and maintain your well-being in retirement. This can involve setting realistic expectations and finding purpose and meaning in your post-career reality.

6. They never stop creating

People who thrive in retiremetn know that they are the root of this entire experience. You are composed of the same creative force driving the continual expansion of the Universe. Your mind is a projector, not a receiver. You are connected to it all, and you create it all.

Research shows that a strong sense of personal agency can help retirees set new goals and pursue them actively. This sense of self-efficacy is a strong indicator of people who are more likely to participate in activities that promote physical and mental well-being.

7. They need very few material things

People who thrive in retirement know that they will not achieve nirvana from any job, person, experience, purchase, or success. You already have everything you need. All else is a bonus. Have fun knowing you already have what you’re looking for.

This mindset emphasizes a shift from solely focusing on monetary or materialistic gain. While financial security is important, research suggests that the perception of having sufficient resources is more important to overall life satisfaction.

8. They don't buy into idea that life should be so hard

You can experience joy, peace, and energy right now, every day, for the rest of your life. This comes with a willingness to use pain creatively and continually let go of the idea that what’s happening is not to your liking.

This view comes from a mindset that doesn't ignore any challenges or struggles that might come up, but uses them as opportunities for learning and self-development.

You’re not at the mercy of a victim mentality, what happened, or even your thoughts. Don’t buy into the cutesy stuff about needing more ‘self-love’ — this is unnecessary and self-absorbed. You are already made of love. You needn’t look inward, and you don’t need ‘fixing.’

People who thrive in retirement are adept at standing up straight, embodying their powerful self, and getting out there and improving someone else’s life. As you age, to forget yourself is to realize your greatest strength.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.