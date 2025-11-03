The Art Of Getting Ahead: 13 Small Habits Of People Who Always Have An Edge In Life

What does success being built on intention mean for those of us who struggle to keep up, let alone get ahead? The people who consistently get ahead in life and have an edge have cracked a code that most people overlook. They understand that small decisions made daily create a momentum that eventually becomes undeniable.

These habits are accessible to anyone willing to start small and stay consistent. Whether you're looking to advance your career or simply feel more capable and confident, the edge you're seeking is built one very minuscule choice at a time.

Advertisement

Here are 13 small habits of people who always have an edge in life:

1. They take five breaths

Forget the nonsense about deep breaths. That just sucks in more CO2 and makes you light-headed. Instead, take five in-and-out shallow breaths through the nose. This will centre you like little else, helping your mind stay still, so you make better decisions.

Regular breath practice can help individuals manage intense feelings like anger and frustration, fostering greater emotional balance and resilience. Studies show that deep breathing can decrease cortisol levels in the body, which is the primary hormone associated with stress.

Advertisement

2. They micro-journal

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Write exactly three bullets at the end of each day:

One thing you noticed

One thing you learned

One thing you’re curious about

This takes 30 seconds, but after a year, you’ll have 365 observations that drive you forward.

Advertisement

3. They do five minutes of stretching

Your old, creaky self will thank you in the future. Plus, stretching will help you feel more energized right here, today.

Stretching can help improve focus by engaging the nervous system and promoting a state of mindfulness, quieting the mind, and breaking the cycle of worries. A 2023 study argued that there is a strong link between physical and mental tension, so alleviating physical tightness can also reduce mental stress.

4. They brainstorm lists

Pick a challenge and write down everything you can think of to solve it. The more you write, the more creative your brain gets. This is cathartic, but it will also help you realise how much you really know.

Innovation consultant Dr. Roger Firestien, who leads the Creative Problem-Solving Institute, emphasizes that the brainstorming phase requires generating many ideas without judgment first. This process reveals not only practical solutions but also demonstrates your own resourcefulness and knowledge.

Advertisement

5. They do air squats

Get off your chair and get dipping. Clasp your hands in front of you, and then drop your butt to the floor. Then up. Do this until you’re breathless. With a pounding heart, your brain sparks to life like you just found the cheat code to IQ enhancement.

Short bursts of squats throughout the day have been found to lead to better concentration and reduced mental fatigue. In one 2023 study, participants who performed one minute of squats and calf raises every 20 minutes showed better executive function and faster reaction times than those who remained stationary.

6. They snack less

Snacks give your gut work, which, in turn, makes your brain work. Stop distracting your brain with cheap snacks and return to lucid thinking. Save the eating for two or three feasts, leaving 90% of the day to non-eating and time saved.

Advertisement

According to Dr. Mireille Serlie, a professor of medicine at Yale, people who engage in overeating and excessive snacking have an impaired brain response when it comes to detecting nutrients in the stomach. Her research reveals that eating patterns directly impact brain function in areas responsible for food intake regulation.

7. They go outside for a brisk walk in the fresh air and sun

This may take up time, but it will return twice as much in creativity and a lifted mood.

Time spent in nature can improve attention and concentration. Fresh air increases oxygen to the brain, which helps raise serotonin levels. Sunlight helps regulate the body's circadian rhythm, which controls sleep and wakefulness. Some studies recommend starting small and taking care to make it a routine.

8. They keep their phone out of their bedroom

Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

Advertisement

The phone has no place in your sacred place of rest. Blue light frazzles you and steals from deep sleep. Bedrooms are for paper notebooks and novels.

A study found that participants who kept their phones out of the bedroom reported increased happiness and quality of life. By removing the constant distraction of a smartphone, your mind is free to focus on other things, leading to better cognitive function.

9. They don't give credence to every thought

It might seem next to impossible to think less, but this is possible when you realize thoughts are suggestions, not facts. Not everything you think is true. In fact, most is hogwash. This makes it easier to let thoughts drift by, like pestering gnats, leaving you light and optimistic.

According to certified life coach and mindfulness teacher Ora Nadrich, rather than simply accepting every thought that arises, you can practice "metacognition," which allows you to actively choose which thoughts to "host" and which to let go of. This approach provides quality control over your thinking, letting you pick and choose which thoughts serve your goals and well-being.

Advertisement

10. They take a two-second pause before responding

Wait two seconds any time someone asks you a question or expects a response. This gives you time to process, reduces anxiety, and makes you a more empathetic and effective communicator.

Pausing before speaking can make you appear to be a more engaged listener, with research finding that individuals who practice this are rated as 62% better listeners by their conversation partners. This brief silence can help eliminate verbal filler like "um" and "uh," which can distract from the clarity of your message.

11. They message a friend

Forget yourself for a moment, and turn your attention outward. Message someone without expectation. Do it to lift them. Now you will be lifted.

Advertisement

According to research highlighted by life coach Clare Waismann, practicing kindness and compassion is a spiritual habit that greatly enhances happiness. When you perform acts of kindness or express compassion, your brain releases endorphins, creating a natural mood boost known as the "helper's high."

12. They eat eggs

Eggs are a pure health superfood. Eat more of them. I often eat them raw to maximise the nutrients. Watch your vibe lift. This is a productivity and health cheat.

Limited research suggests that eating eggs more than once a week might be associated with a lower risk of depressive symptoms. This is linked to eggs containing tyrosine, an amino acid that the body converts into compounds that can improve energy, alertness, and mood.

Advertisement

13. They do daily deletion

Every morning, delete one thing from your:

To-do list

Calendar

Digital space

Physical space

Mental space

This is how to develop a simple life, allowing you to do and see things most miss because they’re so overwhelmed with stuff.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.