The Salt & Pepper Ritual That’ll Attract Abundance During The Strawberry Full Moon On June 29

These days, I'll try anything to tell the Universe that I'm more than ready to receive abundance and prosperity. If that means using a manifestation expert's salt-and-pepper ritual, I'm game.

The Strawberry Full Moon on June 29, 2026 is an ideal opportunity to attract good fortune into your life. According to a manifestation expert named Michelle, to ensure you receive the blessing of the Universe, you must prepare your home in advance. Since our homes are the first place we turn to for safety and security, the energy a home holds reflects the energy within ourselves. Therefore, if we can cleanse the energy in our living spaces, we can do so for ourselves, and the Universe will repay us in kind.

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Prepping your home is the first step of the salt-and-pepper ritual before the Full Moon on June 29.

According to Michelle, prepping your house before the Strawberry Full Moon will take a little bit of elbow grease, but as long as you prep before the moonrise, it won't be too much work.

On June 28, the very first thing you must do is sweep the floors and, as Michelle emphasized in a video, "throw all that trash out through the main door." For most people, that's their front door. Alternatively, she noted that if you have carpets, you have to vacuum toward the main door.

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Sweeping in preparation for blessings from the Universe is a standard practice in energy work and manifestation. Many cultures even use the sweeping ritual as a traditional New Year's Eve practice to ensure good luck and prosperity.

Feng shui expert Amanda Gibby Peters noted, "the act of sweeping is synonymous with 'out with the old, in with the new.' Not only are you sweeping away dirt and debris, but you are also symbolically releasing the past and any low vibe energy while preparing room to receive [abundance]. Sweeping is a simple gesture of self-hospitality, and it’s a powerful way to greet abundance and possibilities into our lives."

Once your floors are clean, you can begin the salt-and-pepper ritual.

The ritual itself is very simple. Fill a glass with water and add a pinch of salt and pepper. Then, find a spot near your front door inside the house where the glass won't be disturbed.

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On June 29, the day of the Strawberry Full Moon, you can throw that water out. As Michelle said, "Don't keep it." Once the water is tossed, your home is cleansed, and you and your space are ready to receive abundance and good fortune.

Michelle went on to say that cleaning the energy of your home is "very important because that is where you spend most of your time. And you want the energy of your house to be cleansed, peaceful, because you want your energy to be cleansed and peaceful."

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You could be harboring negative energy in your home without even realizing it.

If you've never done an energy cleanse in your home or never even thought about it, your living space could be harboring negative or stagnant energy. That doesn't mean you are creating bad energy, but clearing the air, so to speak, is a good idea just in case.

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This isn't much different than the practice of letting a house breathe. Sometimes called house burping, the practice, which originated in Germany, is simply opening the doors and windows on a crisp day to recycle out the stale air that can easily accumulate when you are closed up to keep heat or air conditioning contained.

According to wellness expert Mekaila Oaks, "A house filled with good energy feels fresh and vibrant. It’s full of life, and you feel good being there. Some may say it has good qi or feng shui. On the other end of the spectrum, a home drowning in bad energy will make you feel like you’re being stifled, smothered, or even crushed. You can feel the tension in the air, and there are a thousand places you’d rather be."

We've all had that sense of unease either in our own living space or someone else's, but probably ignored it. Now, you know better. Make the salt-and-pepper ritual a habit, and negative energy disrupting your manifestations and prosperity will never be a problem again. May as well start before the powerful Strawberry Full Moon.

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, human interest topics, as well as astrology and manifestation.