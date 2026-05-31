Your Manifestations Are Much More Likely To Come True If You Think About Them While Doing Something Most People Do Every Day

When people think about manifesting, they usually associate it with a drawn-out process that involves writing down what they want in life or even creating a vision board. And while taking the time to really focus on your goals can be a great way to bring abundance into your life, it doesn't actually have to be that hard.

Think about your spare time. Like most, you probably have very little, and that little time you do have is reserved for relaxation. No judgment. Lying on the couch with a phone in one hand and the remote in the other is self-care. In a TikTok video, a tarot reader and spiritual expert named Dani shared that there's one activity most people spend a whole lot of time doing that can serve double duty as a manifestation hotspot. And as long as you're careful, this daily mundane exercise can be the perfect spot to think about your manifestations and make your wildest dreams come true.

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Your manifestations are much more likely to come true while driving.

"Don't forget when you're driving, you're in a state of hypnosis," Dani shared in her video. "It's because of the constant bilateral movement of your eyes. It puts you into a hypnotic state, which means that driving is the prime time to work on your manifestations."

Dani encouraged people to repeat their mantras and focus on what they want in life because it's way more likely to come true while you're in this state of hypnosis. It's the reason why some people tend to feel sleepy the second they get behind the wheel even if they weren't tired before. Referred to as "highway hypnosis," it's a phenomenon that causes you to go into a trance-like state while driving.

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Research has found that it's the constant monotony that plays a significant role in highway hypnosis.

A 2003 study used a driving simulator to study the effects of road monotony on 56 experienced male drivers. The participants drove on two different simulated roads for 40 minutes at a time. Researchers found that the drivers tended to show more fatigue, measured by large steering movements, while driving on the more monotonous road.

Nicoleta Ionescu | Shutterstock

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According to another 2004 study, the oculomotor system, or the system that controls eye movements, also plays a part in highway hypnosis. When you're driving along a road you know well or stare at a largely unchanging road for a long period of time, your brain begins to depend less on what you actually see.

Instead, your brain tends to switch to a less-alert mode and starts paying less attention to what it's seeing. It's why experts recommend people try to put on loud music, drive with the windows down, or sit upright in the driver's seat, so they're less likely to be in this state of hypnosis.

Here's the thing: you need to be alert behind the wheel. Let's just review that one more time. Just because it feels like you can drive home from work with your eyes closed doesn't mean you should. But driving is still a great time to do important thinking. And when you're thinking, and you're in a focused state thanks to the roads you know well, your manifestation power is high.

Instead of zoning out, try focusing on your mantras while actively watching the roads. You've got the time, and you're focused. May as well use it to your advantage.

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Car time is considered a great time for self-care.

Despite the fact that this hypnosis can happen while you're driving, people still view their car as being the best place to practice self-care. As Dani mentioned in her video, it's the best place to be when you want to manifest. And the thing is, people like being in their cars. It's a safe space!

A poll conducted by Talker Research found that millennials are the ones doing the most self-improvement in their cars. They're often thinking about life and planning their futures (44%). See, they're basically manifesting without even realizing it!

Gen Z, on the other hand, view their cars as places to wind down. They are more likely to enjoy the silence (55%), process a long workday (43%), or even take a nap in their car (25%). Still a great opportunity to manifest.

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So, the next time you find yourself with some extra time in the car, use the relaxed state the hum of the road puts you in to think about what you want from the universe. Use that energy for self-improvement. It's certainly a whole lot better than reliving the awkward smile you gave the barista last week that you can't stop thinking about. Seriously, though, let the self-flagelation go and embrace abundance instead.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.