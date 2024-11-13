Woman Wonders If It's A Red Flag That Her Rich Boyfriend Wants To Fly First Class While She Sits In Economy

Discussing finances and financial compatibility is always a struggle, especially in newer relationships, as one woman on Reddit recently discovered.

In her post to the "Relationship Advice" subreddit, she revealed that her boyfriend of five months — who makes hundreds of thousands more a year than her — is refusing to sit in economy with her on their upcoming trip.

"I personally will not travel first class," she wrote. "I've just started making money and it feels so unnecessary. I asked him to sit with me in economy … but he strictly refuses and says I can pay for my first class ticket if I want to sit with him."

Sadly, this wasn't an isolated incident. Throughout their short relationship, her boyfriend has demanded 50/50 splits on all their dating adventures.

A woman's rich boyfriend refuses to fly economy with her, instead opting to buy himself a first-class seat.

"I met my boyfriend at work and we're both high earners. For perspective, I currently make about $350k and he makes double," the woman wrote. "He has considerable savings due to his age."

At 31 years old, this woman is clearly doing well for herself, but with over a 10-year age gap between them, it's impossible to compare their finances. He's secure, with savings, a higher income, and plenty of financial freedom to make life plans like purchasing a home and having children.

As a matter of principle, the woman refused to fly first class, considering it a "waste" of money, but her boyfriend refused to make due in economy. "He's been traveling a fair bit on his own for pleasure, always in first class, but he strictly refuses to sit in economy with me … No offer of paying my first class portion at all either."

Her rich boyfriend prefers a 50/50 relationship where they split all dating expenses evenly.

The woman explained her boyfriend insisted their financial contributions are split evenly — no matter how mundane or minuscule.

"We've talked about buying a house together and despite his considerable advantage in accumulated wealth he wants to split everything 50/50," she wrote.

"He was sending me very expensive houses to buy and I strictly told him I can not afford splitting that."

Confused, the woman questioned how and if they should move forward in a relationship together.

Of course, her concerns about her relationship and finances are nothing new. A 2021 study published in the Journal of Family Issues found that nearly 50% of couples fight about money and struggle with financial compatibility.

Commenters urged the woman to consider other relationship red flags, like the speed at which they're considering buying a home together and having kids.

"Five months and he's talking about buying a house together? Red flag. Run," one woman wrote in the comments. "You are young and you make good money. Keep it for yourself. Get your own future in order before you merge lives with a man."

The woman makes an impressive salary and boasts a steady job. Her priority should be saving for her own future rather than trying to keep up with a boyfriend who has ten years of earning and saving on her.

"So much about relationships ultimately comes down to values. The values don't have to match … but they shouldn't conflict," another wrote. "I would suggest looking closely at what your values are and have the discussion with him... see where that takes you."

Fair doesn't always mean equal; it's never going to be truly fair if her boyfriend always makes their financial decisions.

While talking about money isn't easy, this couple needs to have an open and honest conversation about it, especially considering their future plans.

"It's only been 5 months and he's already insufferable with the 'nickel and dime' routine," one person wrote, arguing that it's not worth it to continue a relationship this money-oriented when she's not fully invested anyway.

Of course, finding an equitable balance for finances in a relationship is possible, even when there's intense conflict about it. She should seriously consider her next steps. If talking to her boyfriend doesn't put them on the same page, perhaps it's better to end things before they both become too invested — emotionally and financially.

