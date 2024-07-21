Vegan Restaurant Bans Kids Under 5 & Openly Breastfeeding Moms In Order To Maintain ‘Sanitary Standards’

Owners of a vegan restaurant in Indiana made the tough call to ban children under the age of 5, claiming that the children and their mothers made the restaurant “unsanitary” by leaving their messes behind.

However, since implementing the new policy, the owners of the restaurant have received endless backlash and even death threats from people across the country. Now, the owners have stated that the new rule was misinterpreted and taken out of context by angry customers.

The vegan restaurant was accused of ‘banning breastfeeding’ after banning children under the age of 5 to maintain ‘sanitary standards.’

Plantastic Indy is a plant-based, environmentally friendly establishment in Indiana that first opened its doors in November 2022. The restaurant has had a loyal fanbase since its grand opening, and customers love their delicious, entirely plant-based meals.

However, that all changed in June 2024 after the owners decided to ban children under the age of 5 due to ongoing sanitary violations.

“Gary and I have invested our life savings, careers, own health, and dreams on hold to accomplish a mission bigger than us. Fight climate change through food. By the grace of God, we have this first and last brick-and-mortar at the Avenue, a super elegant, clean, and neat place to make sure everyone who decides to come feels welcome and in our inviting place,” a now-deleted Instagram post shared by the owners of Plantastic Indy read.

“But sadly, we can no longer welcome toddlers, newborns, or anyone under the age of 5 years old in order to keep up and maintain our sanitary standards.”

“I know many moms will get upset," they added. "Do not get upset at us, just at the ones that have come and left dirty diapers on the table and put their breasts out in public uncovered to feed their child. That’s not the Plantastic Indy experience we want for the rest of our customers.”

Many angry patrons accused the establishment of 'banning breastfeeding' and shaming mothers for simply feeding their children.

“This hurts my heart as a breastfeeding mom. Discrimination at its peak here,” one TikTok user commented.

“Wait, my jaw is on the floor …. It sounds like an upkeep problem on their end rather than a child problem. This is sickening,” another user wrote.

Other vegan restaurant owners responded by sharing that all breastfeeding mothers and their children were welcome at their establishments.

“I would never tell a mother that she needs to cover up. I would never say that she can’t bring her child into my restaurant,” said Heather Dame, the owner of Lucky Lemon Bakery, which sells vegan baked goods.

While many people were up in arms about the recent new policy implemented by Plantastic Indy, the owners followed up by claiming that they are not anti-breastfeeding and that their decision was made to keep their restaurant clean and sanitary.

“This is not Chuck-E-Cheese. This wasn’t made for babies. That’s the sad truth,” Taina Bartlett, the co-owner of Plantastic Indy, told Wish TV 8.

“Neither of us have ever eaten at a restaurant where someone would openly expose a breast in public to feed. Only in our own restaurant has this happened,” co-owner Gary Bartlett added.

A tearful Taina also revealed that they had no choice but to close their doors the day after the announcement after receiving death threats.

Taina and Gary also clarified that they are not banning the action of breastfeeding entirely from their restaurant, just children under the age of 5.

Per federal law, the Bartletts are within their rights to refuse service to people under a certain age and those whom they believe are violating their sanitation standards. “There are no legal ramifications for a private owner to prevent families with children under a certain age from coming on the premises,” Law Professor Jody Madeira told Wish TV 8.

However, under the Indiana Code, mothers are permitted to breastfeed their children in public spaces whether they are covered or not.

“So, if a private entity has banned children under a certain age, and the assumption is that usually one would be done breastfeeding a child at the age of 5, then that is not per se an explicit ban on breastfeeding, but that is a practical ban on breastfeeding,” Madeira explained.

Radoslav Cajkovic / Shutterstock

Although most people were offended by the Bartletts' decision, some people noted that it was within their right to determine who could enter their doors.

“They have the right to refuse business. We get tired of unruly parents who don’t keep their children in check,” one person shared.

“PARENTS! Clean up after your kids and keep your kids from running around the restaurant,” another person wrote, noting that the dirty diapers left on the table were a bigger issue than breastfeeding.

Ultimately, owners of a private business have the right to refuse service to those they believe may hinder the experience for other patrons or violate their safety policies. However, if you are a breastfeeding mother, you should not believe that feeding your child is “unsanitary.”

Sometimes, you won’t always have a breastfeeding cover on you when the baby needs to eat, and that’s OK! There is nothing dirty about it. However, you may want to avoid leaving feces-filled diapers on tables where other people eat and clean up after your children out of respect for the restaurant owners and other patrons.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.