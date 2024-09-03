Are there things that certain people do more regularly than others that give them a skip in their steps? We are what we repeatedly do, so if we repeatedly do the things that joyful people do, we can begin to mold ourselves in a way that works for us.

I’ve spent much of my life worrying about stuff I could have left alone. I’ve learned much over the years about the most relaxed people I know. I combined my fascination for human behavior and my curiosity for living a calmer, more comfortable life.

Here are 7 signs you're cooler than the average person, according to psychology:

1. You truly enjoy yourself

No matter what. Enjoyment isn’t conditional. It’s mandatory. This doesn’t mean smiling and laughing all the time. Watch a painter deep in flow. They’re serious, and their brow is furled. But they are enjoying the work. That’s enjoyment. That's cool.

2. Your work is also your hobby

Nothing should be beneath you if you need money to get to a baseline income level. Your happiness corresponds to the money you make up to a certain point. Beyond this, where your passions and main line of work overlap is the sweet spot. If you can figure out how to stay here more often, you have the advantage.

According to psychologists, every time you are given a task and view it negatively, this mindset is already making it harder for you to complete your work. Doing work you love energizes and creates a positive feedback loop that fuels productivity. Your passion for the work energizes you and vice versa, giving you more fuel to put toward success.

3. You don't mind looking bad

Most people are deathly afraid of looking silly in front of others. Why? Because they associate external judgment with a loss of self-worth. It’s seemingly dangerous when it’s not a problem at all. When we can see this, we care less when we look ‘bad.’ This puts us at ease and skyrockets our performance in life.

4. You don't engage in drama

Being pulled into drama isn’t mandatory. People who enjoy their lives more than most exert boundaries on how their energy is used, consciously or not. Drama and arguing are always a drain of energy because there is never a conclusion. You’re just living a reality devoid of real human connection. Avoid drama.

5. You aren't self-obsessed

I once tweeted that ‘the real pandemic is self-obsession.’ People are overly self-conscious, worried about what others think, and continually immersed in a world of personal doubt and insecurity. Happy people don’t mess around much in this world. They look outward. They think about contribution. Their energy is high, and their outlook is bright because they aren’t trapped in themselves.

According to research, inner peace has been associated with a lower level of cortisol, a steroid hormone involved in cardiovascular disease. As selflessness increases inner peace, it could be a hopeful factor for health. On the other hand, self-centeredness is likely implied in the development of health issues.

6. You're close friends with your health

Feeling good and paying attention to physical self-care don’t exist in separate realms. They co-mingle. So, if you eat trash, expect to feel like trash. You can’t cheat happiness by binging on toxic substances and stimulants and thinking happy thoughts. You must face the reality that long-term happiness sprouts from doing things that fuel good health.

7. You're allergic to mediocrity

If you’re on a trajectory of ‘just enough,’ welcome to misery. You wonder why you lack enthusiasm, and it’s because of precisely this. If your goal is mediocrity, your energy, and identity align with this intention. You will feel the mediocrity pouring out of your pores. Aim for extraordinary, and your posture will rearrange itself to that of a proud warrior.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

