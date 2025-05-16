90% Of Employers Agree They’d Pay People With This One Thing On Their Resume 10-15% More

Every year, Coursera Enterprise runs a job skills report intended to identify the top skills that employers, students, and job seekers are prioritizing. In their 2025 report, they found that 9 in 10 students and 96% of employers said that there's one thing that strengthens their job applications. Most employers even said they would pay more for this skill.

“Young people are having a harder time finding a job than they used to, and it’s been going on for a while, at least 10 years,” said David Deming, a Harvard economist. It stands to reason, then, that every little bit counts when you're trying to stand out from the crowd.

Advertisement

90% of employers agree they'd pay people with micro-credentials on their resumes more.

"Micro-credentials help students, employers, and universities adapt quickly," according to Coursera Enterprise. Employers place a high value on candidates with micro-credentials, as ith Coursera Enterprise reported, "Globally, 96% of employers say micro-credentials strengthen a candidate’s job application. Additionally, 9 in 10 are willing to offer micro-credential holders a higher starting salary."

SeventyFour | Getty Images

Advertisement

That sounds pretty great, but if you're like everyone else reading this, you are saying to yourself, "What's a micro-credential and how do I get one??!" Turns out, it's easier than you think.

What are micro-credentials?

Micro-credentials are credits that you earn, often in the form of a digital badge or completion of a course from an accredited university or program. Micro-credentials are shorter and simpler than earning another degree or going back to school, however.

Oregon State, which offers micro-credentials, describes them as "Short, focused learning experiences, often delivered online, that demonstrate a specific skill or competency. They are designed to be more efficient and accessible than traditional degrees or certificates, allowing individuals to quickly acquire in-demand skills and validate their knowledge."

Advertisement

Digital badges, or certificates of course completion, offer proof of completion and document specific skills you’ve gained through learning micro-credentials. If it's a skill that could help you on the field, there's likely a credential for it. And the reason they are so in demand with employers is that they show a level of dedication and commitment outside of just work experience. Some examples are:

Business and Professional Writing

Business of Viral Content Creation

Engineering Mechanics

General Chemistry

Foreign languages

Autism and Neurodiversity: Lifespan Development and Disability Justice

Earning micro-credentials is easier than you think.

Though these micro-credentials are somewhat of a new trend, it seems that the process for earning them is similar to how you'd earn any degree: coursework. You can apply to take them through an accredited university, and take the class or classes that are required to complete the course.

LinkedIn, the popular career networking site, also offers LinkedIn Learning courses. Which, though not exactly micro-credentials, also offer digital badges and help you prove your skills. LinkedIn describes some of these courses as "An assessment system that verifies your performance or proficiency." Though they also warn that "Not all digital badges and micro-credentials are created equal. Some may have more value and credibility than others, depending on the issuer, the criteria, the evidence, and the recognition."

Advertisement

Micro-credentials are the perfect solution to making your resume stand out in the midst of an overcrowded job market.

“With the economy shifting … we need workforce education training faster and better,” said James Fong, chief research officer at the University Professional and Continuing Education Association (UPCEA).

The nice thing about micro-credentials is that they are not as time-consuming as a full degree program. These are lessons you could take on while doing your full-time job. Some of the LinkedIn Learnings mentioned earlier only take a few minutes to complete. In the Reddit thread r/Professors, one user noted, "We literally have employers sending students to us (and paying their tuition) to take a few classes and get one of our graduate certificates. Makes a lot of sense for someone who needs specific knowledge, but does not have time to take off work to study for a full Master's."

Another user seemed to share these sentiments, saying of her own employer, "I got one (micro-credential) a few years ago to learn new skills to use in my existing job. I don’t have time for another degree. Perfect for mid-career professionals who have some disposable income. If I were 20 years younger, I’d have gotten another degree, but there’s no ROI for a middle-aged woman."

Advertisement

Kyle Albert, assistant research professor at the George Washington University Institute of Public Policy, explained, “Employers say, ‘It’s great that this individual has these skills, but we’ll ask our own questions to verify the learner’s knowledge. It’s a trust-but-verify situation.”

In summary, micro-credentials are a quicker alternative to furthering education or getting a degree. They can also make you stand out to potential or current employers and set you apart in a difficult job climate.

Advertisement

Alexis Faible is a writer with a Bachelor's in fashion design and a Master's in journalism covering fashion, relationships and human-interest stories.