The Specific Way To Find Hope Again When You're Emotionally Burned Out, Based On Personality Type

Finding the balance between hard work and exhaustion isn't easy, and it looks different for everyone.
By Roland Legge
Written on Jan 18, 2024
Are you feeling down, lacking energy, unmotivated, depressed, and have feelings of hopelessness? Maybe you are burnt out.
Burnout gradually catches up with you when you fail to notice what is happening inside you.
You might be in a relationship where you must watch every word and action. You might be in a job that under-uses your skills. You might feel stuck in life and don’t know what to do.
Learning to face your reality while hard can be the critical step to move you towards healing. Learning the Enneagram can help you find your way to healing.
Here's how to deal with burnout based on your Enneagram.
We will begin with the wisdom of the body center.
Body Center
Enneagram Type Eight: The Challenger
Eights can put extreme pressure on themselves and those around them— leading to burnout because of the enormous pressure they put on themselves. Also, their tendency to avoid asking for help makes their situation worse.
If you are type eight or know someone who is, you can encourage them to seek help for all their projects, take time for self-care, and find a safe person to be vulnerable with.
Enneagram Type Nine: The Peacemaker
Under stress, Nines can begin to forget who they are because they fear causing a rift in relationships they care about. As they get more stuck in their personality, they avoid conflict at all costs. Eventually, the anger and frustration of not expressing their needs and wants causes them to lash out at friends and family.
If you are a type Nine or know of one, you can encourage them to express their desires. Let them know that you would appreciate knowing their likes and dislikes, opinions and dreams. Say thank you when they do.
Enneagram Type One: The Reformer
Under stress, Ones put extreme pressure on themselves to get it right. At their best, they do know better ways to do things. However, when they get stuck in their personality, their way of thinking gets distorted, causing them to think they know more than most others.
If you are a type one or know someone who is, you can encourage them to not be so hard on themselves and practice being just good enough. This will prevent you from moving into burnout.
The Heart Center
Enneagram Type Two: The Helper
Under stress, twos get more manipulative to get people to love them based on the misguided belief that they must earn love from those they care about.
If you are Type Two or know someone who is, you can encourage them to take self-care days and allow someone to do something for them. Remind them that the world needs them to care for themselves.
Enneagram Type Three: The Achiever
Under stress, Threes can get overly focused on how others see them. They pretend to be someone else, thinking they are going to look better in the eyes of others. They close down their hearts so they can focus on being someone they know they are not.
If you are Type Three or know of someone who is, you can encourage them to slow down, relax, and rest. Help them to know they have value just for being themselves. When you value yourself, you are less likely to burnout.
Enneagram Type Four: The Individualist
Under stress, Type Fours start to see the world from an "always greener on the other side" point of view. Instead of being thankful for all they have, they focus on what they do not have.
If you are a Type Four or know of someone who is, you can encourage them to practice radical gratitude by expressing gratitude for the many things they enjoy. Also, you can encourage them to notice when they get stuck in melancholy and learn ways to break out of it.
The Head Center
Enneagram Type Five: The Investigator
Under stress, Type Fives go into their inner world in their head, where they can focus on what is important to them. They get so stuck in their head that they can forget their physical needs. They get caught in the fear that they don’t know enough and fear looking stupid if they present a half-baked thought.
If you are a Type Five or know of someone who is, you can invite them to do something physical with them. You can encourage them to get lots of sleep and eat regularly. Remind them that the world benefits when they share what they are learning. Being in touch with your body will help to prevent you from experiencing burnout.
Enneagram Type Six: The Loyalist
Under stress, Type Six’s get caught in the lie that they have been abandoned by God, a person, a community, or anything else they depend on. They grow more and more fearful, putting up increasing defenses around them to keep them safe.
If you are Type Six or know someone who is, you can help them by reminding them that they are not alone. Let them know how much you care about them. Encourage them to quiet their minds. Invite them to be curious about their fears. Ask themselves whether these are fears worth worrying about. Let go of all your worries that you have no control over.
Enneagram Type Seven: The Enthusiast
Under stress, Type Sevens will stay busy to avoid any inner pain. The greater the excitement and adventure, the more adrenaline is created to mask the inner pain. They often overbook out of the desire not to miss any exciting new adventure.
You can help the Seven by encouraging them to slow down. Support them in finding a spiritual practice that will help them connect with their inner wisdom and hold space for them to do their work. Slowing down will reduce your risk of burnout.
The Enneagram is a great tool to help you become present. The more self-aware you are, the easier for you to show up as your God self.
Using the wisdom that comes from your three centers of intelligence, you become self-aware to prevent you from moving into burnout.
Your body will let you know when it is tired and stressed. Your heart tells you when you are ignoring what you love and are called to live out on the earth. Your quiet mind will lead you to your new calling.
Roland Legge is an author, certified spiritual life coach, and teacher of the Enneagram. He helps people connect to their inner selves and find alignment with their highest purpose and values.
