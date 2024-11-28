4 Reasons To Look Forward To, Rather Than Loathe, Winter’s Shorter Days

Winter — short days, long nights, less sun, and cold weather — may not be everyone's favorite season, but that doesn't mean you have to be miserable throughout the next few months.

A content creator named Christina pointed out some of her favorite parts of this cold season, and they might help all of us out.

Here are 4 reasons to look forward to winter’s shorter days:

1. Experiencing blue light

No, not the type that comes from your devices. Blue light refers to the time of day just before sunrise and after sunset when the sun's elevation is between -4 degrees and -6 degrees, according to Format.

Although these periods of blue light usually last 20-40 minutes, they are often referred to as "blue hours," and they are absolutely breathtaking.

2. The feeling of apricity

You may be unfamiliar with the word, but you're probably familiar with the feeling. You go out; it's cold outside, but then you feel the sun's warmth on your face, and everything melts away.

This is a unique experience that can only be felt during the winter, so make sure you enjoy it while you can.

3. More time with the full moon

According to Britannica, the Earth's tilt and rotation allow us to see the full moon more prominently during the winter.

During the summer, the sun is out for longer, but during the winter, the moon takes the stage. Spiritualists argue the winter moon is a time for quiet introspection, fueled by the undercurrent of life just below the surface, ready to bloom in the spring.

4. Appreciating hygge

Hygge is a Danish term that refers to a feeling of coziness and comfort. In the context of winter, it means creating a feeling of warmth inside your home so that even during the long nights spent inside, you can experience joy.

Meik Wiking, the author of "The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets To Happy Living," told SELF that hygge has been called everything from “the art of creating intimacy” to “coziness of the soul” and even “cocoa by candlelight.”

But if he had to describe it he would say, “The true essence of hygge is the pursuit of everyday happiness and it’s basically like a hug, just without the physical touch.”

If winter bums you out, look towards the winter solstice for hope.

December 21 marks the winter solstice, which is the official kickoff to winter. It also happens to be the shortest day of the year. The days slowly become a little longer after the solstice, so if you're truly missing those long summer days, pay attention to the subtle shifts in sunlight.

Pagan celebrations surrounding the solstice were centered on welcoming the sun's return, which they often called a rebirth. In terms of spirituality, the solstice celebrates the balance of light and dark. Without the darkness of winter, the sun could not bring warmth and the life of spring.

While winter may not be everyone's cup of tea, there's always beauty in admiring the changing of each season.

