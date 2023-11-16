According to 2014 research, it doesn't take much to upset a woman. And because of that, on average, women are often miserable a total of 10 days out of the year — at least when you add up all those hours of misery.

The study of 2,000 people, half men and half women, found that women tend to be in bad moods about five hours a week, with 25 percent of those women blaming their partners. Men, on the other hand, claimed that their partners were in a bad mood as much as eight hours a week, and 68 percent of them admitted to "zoning out when their wife or girlfriend is feeling low."

Nice, guys, real nice. If that number isn't disappointing enough, toss in the fact that 15 percent of dudes simply tell their partners to "snap out of it," and you really start to wonder how we're able to keep the species alive with all this apathy on the part of guys, especially since a quarter of women blame them in the first place!

Of course, men are also known for their bad moods, as well, but it’s usually the women in the relationship who sort of determine that. As psychotherapist Sally Brown, explains, "Women crave 'me time' and men tend to rely on their partners to help lift them out of their moods. It's also not surprising then that 23 percent of those polled said their 'moodiness' was affecting their relationship."

A lot of the reasons that women go from happy to miserable are because they either take too much on or already have too much on their plate. From people at work not doing what they’re supposed to, a boss breathing down their neck, or simply trying to figure out what to make for dinner, it can be a pain to be a woman. While these may be things that aren't very surprising when it comes to moodiness, here are a few other examples of what brings women down that are a bit more interesting.

Here are the 8 reasons you're in a bad mood 5 hours a week, according to research:

1. Feeling "fat"

Whether it's because of the model in the pages of a fashion magazine, or a pair of jeans just fitting a little too snugly, when a woman feels uncomfortable in her skin, it’s the quickest way for her day to be ruined. Even women who love their bodies have days where they wish they had someone else's physique.

2. Bad weather

Many people, of both genders, just can’t handle bad weather. If it’s been raining for days, or it's winter and the sun is only out for a few hours before it starts snowing again, it’s nearly impossible to not want to hang your head and cry.

3. A broken nail

Super stereotypical, but at least according to this study, some women can have their entire world fall apart over this one. My advice? Just keep ‘em short!

4. When technology refuses to work

As one whose Internet has been on the fritz for the past couple of weeks, despite multiple visits from my evil Internet provider, I can attest to the fact that when it comes to descending into a horrible mood, my Internet is usually to blame. Thanks, Time Warner!

5. When their family is being jerky

As we already covered, 25 percent of women can equate their bad moods to their partners being, well, jerks, and most specifically, not listening to them. Toss in a couple of kids who also don’t listen and have a penchant for behaving like spoiled, ungrateful brats, and it’s amazing that most women don’t run away, change their names, and hide out somewhere.

6. Friends' Facebook statuses

When your BFF announces on Facebook that she just got her dream job or a brand new Mercedes, it’s enough to make you want to respond to her status with a big, fat, "I DON'T CARE!" right before deleting your account.

7. Waking up with "a spot"

Not really sure what "spot" to which the study was referring, but any spot, from a sunspot (Should have worn sunblock!), to an age spot (OMG! The reaper is coming for you!), to a pimple (Someone hand me the Oxy!), blemishes are never fun.

8. Bad hair day

Totally another stereotype, but it's hard to feel good inside when you're outside is a hot mess.

Amanda Chatel is an essayist and intimacy health writer for Yourtango, Shape Magazine, Hello Giggles, Glamour, and Harper's Bazaar.