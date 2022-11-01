Toxic and abusive men are always rage-inducing, but there's something particularly infuriating about a jerk who knows he's in the wrong but doesn't care. A date who is totally unapologetic about his bad behavior is only going to get worse.

And that's why it's best to leave them the minute they show you their true faces. If you notice any of these signs, you're dealing with an incurable, unapologetic jerk. Take this dating advice and get out of that toxic relationship while you still can.

Here are 10 signs you're in love with an unapologetic jerk:

1. He admits what he did was bad, but won't do anything to correct it

Knowing you're a jerk doesn't make a situation any better. The only way to make things better is to take steps to correct a terrible situation and do the right thing.

2. When he does something wrong, it's someone else's fault

Deflecting blame is actually a key indicator that someone will be abusive later on in a relationship. If he's saying that it's someone else's fault that he did something, it's time to bail.

A guy who does this will never be able to take responsibility for his own actions and will absolutely never apologize for them.

3. When he's called out on unacceptable behavior, he always has excuses

He's a jerk to you because he's been hurt in the past. He's a jerk to the waiter because he's earning minimum wage.

No matter what the situation is, he'll never admit that it's his wrongdoing. Instead of trying to make him see the light, you're better off just leaving.

4. He sees that you're upset by him, but doesn't care

Actions speak louder than words. If he doesn't care when he's hurting you, annoying you, or embarrassing you, he's a grade-A, self-centered prick. The best way to deal with a guy like this is to run before he hurts you anymore.

5. He thinks it's okay to be mean to others, as long as he's not mean to you

When you're on a date, always keep an eye on how he treats the waitstaff. If he's treating you well but bullies them, don't be surprised when the tables turn on you, too. A bully is still a bully.

6. You get the feeling he doesn't want to hear about your life or anything that matters to you

When a guy is a true jerk, it's all about him. He will want to talk about himself 24/7. He does this because you don't matter to him enough to be a topic of discussion.

7. He complains you're way too hung up on manners, or accuses you of being a user if you expect him to pay for dinner

Some men have a seriously entitled attitude when it comes to dating, and that attitude turns them into jerks. If he calls you picky, a snob, or a gold digger because you want to have a guy pay for dinner, treat you politely, or accept rejection gracefully, he's a loser who didn't deserve you in the first place.

With guys like this, you can be sure that he'd demand an apology if you were to tell him to lower his standards the way he told you to lower yours.

8. He's cavalier about horrible things he's done to people, and even brags about it

If you see this happen, run! If he's proud about being a terrible human being, he will most likely take joy in hurting you, too.

9. He ghosted you or stood you up

In this case, he's not only an unapologetic jerk — but he's also a coward.

10. He shows no remorse when he does something awful and expects you to be okay with it

Some people just don't have the capability to show remorse, and that's why they're called sociopaths. Unfortunately, the only way to improve life with a sociopath is to cut the sociopath out of your life.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.