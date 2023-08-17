The Harsh Reason Women Experience Depression More Often Than Men

By Evie Mills

Every day, women encounter countless stressors in both their personal lives and professional careers, which can lead to them feeling depressed. Reportedly, depression in women is more common and widespread than depression in men.

Everyone transpires through onerous times in their lives, which causes them to feel down and out. Failure in a relationship, loss of a loved one, or financial troubles can cause a relatively positive person to become depressed.

The pervasive nature of depression lessens with increasing levels of family income.

While feeling bad about the above conditions is completely natural, lengthened periods of negative emotion can eventually take a toll on the body.

Women even have different symptoms of depression than men:

Feelings of exhaustion

Negativeness

Irritability

Anxiety

A sense of guilt

Fatigue

Tension

Lack of interest

Low on energy

Trouble remembering things

Inability to analyze things

Panic attacks

Stomach cramps

Headaches

Digestive issues

Bloating

Mood swings

Sleep disruptions

Hassle maintaining healthy relationships

Isolating oneself from social situations

Though you can try to control it with self-medication and other healthier ways, in some instances, women even turn to substances like drugs and alcohol as a means to cope. In turn, this boosts the potential for becoming an addict.

The good news is that it’s possible to treat depression, and there are several steps you can take to reduce your risk of depressive episodes. The most basic yet powerful bit of advice you’ll hear from motivational speakers and life coaches is to take care of yourself first among all others.

Overcoming being burnt out starts with the individual.

Sadly, most of us never worked on a life transformation phase, so here are some useful tips for women dealing with depression.

Why women experience depression more often than men, and 7 ways to overcome it:

1. Recognize the signs and symptoms of depression

Check in with your doctor about hormonal problems, as hormone fluctuations throughout the month can trigger depressive phases. If your periods of depression tend to coincide with your menstrual cycle, it may be worth getting a hormone test from your doctor.

2. Monitor symptoms of PMS

Many women experience extreme fatigue, irritability, and bad moods right before their period as the effects of PMS are simply more exaggerated in some people than in others

If you are suffering physically or emotionally because of PMS, your doctor may be able to prescribe you medication that will help you better manage your symptoms.

3. Start working out regularly

Exercise can be very effective in boosting your mood and increasing your energy level. If you’re always feeling low, start working out at least four to five times per week.

4. Rearrange the bedroom

You can also play relaxing music before you go to bed, or take a warm bath right before bedtime, so you can relax naturally.

5. Get yourself on a steady sleep schedule

So your body can restore its natural circadian rhythm. You’ll notice a significant improvement in mood, avoid night sweats, and enjoy proper sleep.

6. Practice natural relaxation techniques

Reduce stress naturally by practicing yoga, spending time at the spa, or getting a massage. Learn meditation to clear your mind of negative thoughts and just enjoy the silence.

Sometimes, stress is something that you produce internally with your own mind. Learning how to relax and enjoy some peace of mind can ward off depression and improve your overall well-being.

7. Stay in touch with friends and relatives

Don’t isolate yourself to the point that you lose contact with close friends and family members. Make an effort to chat on the phone or meet up for coffee. Even a quick email or text message to say hello can be a useful way to get some two-way communication going.

Don’t avoid people in hopes of getting better. You will probably get better when you stay in touch with people and can communicate openly.

I believe that now after reading this post so far, you have gotten a better perception of how depression affects women, and thus, can easily figure out what to do.

If you are easily vulnerable to being depressed from the smallest of things, the best thing you can do for self-care is to seek the guidance of a professional. They can use various cognitive therapies to help you sort through your emotions and deal with your depression in a more constructive manner.

Evie Mills is a content strategist, health writer, and former contributor to The Mind's Journal.

This article was originally published at The Mind's Journal. Reprinted with permission from the author.