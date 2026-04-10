Research Shows Americans Are Often Lonelier Than People In Other Countries & These 4 Reasons Are Likely Why

There’s a loneliness epidemic in the U.S. that’s impossible to ignore. With social media, ongoing political divide and distrust, increased mental illness, and a whole brigade of other things, we’re cultivating a strong disconnect between ourselves, our peers, and our communities.

The thing about loneliness is that it has nothing to do with how many people are in your life. Rather, it’s about the value of those connections. Do you have a safe space to connect with people? Do these people truly understand you, listen to you, and cultivate happiness in your life? Research has shown that for many in the U.S., the answer is no. So, why are other countries less lonely? Why is America ranking lower and lower each year in terms of happiness, health, and well-being?

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Here are the 4 reasons why Americans are lonelier than people in other countries:

1. Americans have less access to ‘third spaces’

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"Third spaces" are community hubs that allow people to gather without any economic, social, or political restraints. While they’re incredibly prevalent in many European countries, like a coffee shop with cheap drinks or an inclusive park, the United States often fails to create spaces like these.

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Whether it be rising costs of living or failing infrastructure, these “third spaces” have become discriminatory and inequitable, failing to promote community and interaction in all age groups.

Not only is this lack of community contributing to loneliness, but it’s making Americans' day-to-day lives that much more miserable. It's a misery that’s sadly represented in the 2024 World Happiness Reports, where the United States failed to make the "Top 20."

These World Happiness Reports rank countries based on a number of factors, ranging from perceptions of corruption to social support to population health, all of which have ranked lower than ever in the United States over recent years.

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2. American culture fixates on false connections through social media

Studies show that 30% of Americans are online “almost constantly,” whether that means doomscrolling on social media or working.

This reliance on social media and digital community has been critical in fostering heightened anxiety and depression, poorer health outcomes, and a general lack of social interaction.

With America being one of the countries that ranks highest for cellphone addiction, it’s no wonder that we’re the ones experiencing the consequences at much higher rates than other countries.

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3. Economic and political instability fosters an environment of fear for many Americans, increasing their feelings of loneliness

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Loneliness is a “societal problem”, as Senator Chris Murphy suggested, that’s rapidly affecting public health, individual health, societal interaction, economic stability, and the political environment. As more and more Americans begin to report below-average rates of happiness and heightened feelings of loneliness, it shows in the stability of our society and culture.

“Feeling intensely lonely is the equivalent to smoking a dozen cigarettes a day,” he said. “That’s how it can impact your health, but often lonely people end up angry … People desperately want to find meaning and connection. When you can’t find it in healthy places, some people find it in unhealthy ones.”

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European employers and governing organizations tend to cultivate healthier work atmospheres than their American counterparts, including expansive social safety nets, food stability campaigns, paid time off, and a variety of other benefits.

Not only is this inevitably creating happier people in their personal lives, but it’s also creating better, more productive, and more interactive workplaces — with employees that have stronger, more meaningful connections. Opposed to the overwhelming, toxic, and isolating atmosphere of Corporate America, European employees rank “above average” on happiness scales, with more free time and flexibility to connect, grow, and travel.

4. Americans experience less community interaction and weaker family ties than their international counterparts

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Despite studies emphasizing many Americans' yearning for familial ties, many adults report not spending enough time cultivating relationships with their loved ones. Whether it be the financial strain of families or generational trauma, many Americans find it difficult to seek sanctuary in these connections.

This kind of social and familial vulnerability takes a toll on the emotional and physical health of many Americans, leaving them feeling more alone and less connected to the people around them. While family values and trends have shifted dramatically in European countries as of late, the reality remains the same: their socio-economic and political foundations have created a more welcoming environment conducive to community and familial bonding.

To put it bluntly, loneliness is a radically complex feeling, both to measure and to feel. To fix the loneliness epidemic in the United States, change has to begin at a foundational level, starting with our employment structure all the way up through our social ideologies about what it means to be part of and engaged with a community.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.