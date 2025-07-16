Woman Finds Grandpa’s Extensive Record Of Every Single Date He Ever Went On With Her Grandma

Sweet, grand gestures easily seem like a thing of the past now, or at least something that only happens in romantic comedies. A woman from St. Louis, Missouri discovered that this bygone era affected her family very closely when she found a file her grandpa kept that had a record of every date he went on with her grandma.

Many people would probably admit to looking up to their grandparents as an example of what love really should be. There’s just something about that classic, old-fashioned romance that captures people’s imagination in a world that has moved so far away from it.

One woman realized just how true this was for her own grandparents after finding an interesting file her grandpa kept and updated over the years, and she can certainly claim her grandparents may just be the original relationship goals.

The woman found a record her grandpa kept of all of the dates he went on with her grandma.

Kayla Stipsits shared the file in a TikTok post. In the video, Stipsits opened the file to find a handwritten note at the front, followed by a multi-page typed-up record of their dates. She flipped through the stapled document, which appeared to be six pages long. Each entry had the date, time, and activities recorded. At the top of the first page, her grandfather had written, “The beginning of a wonderful relationship.”

The first recorded date was actually Stipsits’ grandparents’ first meeting. On December 5, 1969, they “met at the Collegiate Club dance at the Cheshire Inn.” The last entries were their wedding rehearsal and wedding, which took place on October 30 and 31, 1970. In between were a host of descriptions of meals, time spent with friends, and nights out dancing.

Stipsits knew just how special her find was. “When girls can barely get a good morning text but my grandpa documented every memory and date he ever had [with] my grandma for 60 years,” she said. In the caption, she added, “My grandma is one lucky gal.”

Viewers were enchanted by Stipsits’ grandpa’s record.

People who commented on Stipsits’ post couldn’t believe her grandpa had gone to such great lengths to keep a record of everything he did with her grandma. As one person wisely pointed out, “What’s even better is those were all likely handwritten and he took the time later in life to type it and print it.”

Vlada Karpovich | Pexels

Many just wanted to find this kind of love for themselves. “May this love ATTACK me,” one said. “The bar just got even higher,” another added. A third person said, “Now I’m mad at my husband.”

One commenter noted how lucky Stipsits was to have these role models in her life, with their relationship as an example to look up to. “Now this is generational wealth,” they said. It’s true that what she found may have been worth more than any sum of money or inheritance passed down.

Many would agree that there’s just something special about grandparents’ love for each other.

Hayley Miller, a senior reporter at HuffPost, shared five lessons she learned from her own grandparents about love. Some could easily be applied to Stipsits’ grandparents. For example, one of Miller’s points was, "Unconditional love is in the mundane details of life.”

cottonbro studio | Pexels

“It’s knowing how your partner likes her slacks ironed,” she said. “It’s serving food piping hot because your husband loves his food at a temperature some would deem unbearable.” This fits with Stipsits’ grandparents. Several of her grandpa’s recordings about date activities included things like doing laundry or going grocery shopping together. It was these mundane moments that brought them closer together.

Stipsits’ grandpa showed that love is not always about being overly romantic. Often, it is just about being there for another person and spending time with them. Something as simple as a log of every date a couple went on can be the grandest gesture of all.

