The Art Of Staying Sane: 10 Random Things To Do When You’re Bored Out Of Your Brain

Everyone has felt bored at one point in their life — it’s just a normal part of being human. While you can’t actually die from boredom itself, other factors can contribute to its deadliness: underlying conditions (like depression or traumatic brain injury), certain risk factors (one study found that people who are bored are more likely to die young), your level of stress, and even substance abuse.

Boredom can also increase your risk of depression or lead to issues with your heart. One survey found that between 30 to 90 percent of Americans are bored during their daily routine, but, psychologically, boredom comes down to a lack of stimuli. So, boredom may not be the direct cause, but if you find yourself in monotonous situations daily, it can take its toll on you. Can you go crazy from boredom? According to a study, the effects of boredom have a lot to do with your coping techniques.

For example, in this study, participants performed a tedious task for 10 minutes. Those who were familiar with dealing with boredom in their everyday lives responded more positively to the task, while those who didn’t use those tools found it difficult to stay engaged.

So, no, you can’t go crazy from boredom, but you should find ways to keep your mind occupied during a boring task, whether it’s humming, tapping your toes, or writing a mental list. With all of this in mind, how can you cure boredom when home alone? Rather than your run-of-the-mill arts and crafts, there are plenty of hobbies and positive activities you can do that will effectively give your brain the stimulation it needs.

Here are 10 random things to do when you’re bored out of your brain:

1. Practice your cooking skills

Whether you're a cooking novice and only know how to boil water, or you've been cooking in the kitchen since you were a kid, there's always room for improvement. Replace your boredom with delicious recipes and treats — all it takes is a little practice.

For beginners, consider learning how to make a simple sauce, trying out techniques to cook eggs, or even getting more comfortable with using knives.

For those who are a bit more knowledgeable in the kitchen, challenge yourself! Perhaps that means working on your time management, refining your palate, or learning the best ways to balance acidity in your dishes.

One thing is for sure: you may be a little sweaty after cooking, but you sure won't be bored anymore.

2. Find the perfect book, podcast, show, or movie

Sites like Goodreads, Netflix, and YouTube have algorithms that track your search history and try to match you with media that you might enjoy. However, these might not always be of interest to you or include new genres you would like to explore.

By reading reviews, talking to your friends and family, and skimming summaries, you can make informed decisions about your next binge series or can’t-put-down novel. Sometimes, it’s best to try something completely different to determine what you really like.

The specific media that is most effective depends on personal needs, but the benefits of choosing certain media include reducing stress, managing emotions, and providing cognitive and social enrichment. One study concluded that reading literary fiction has been shown to enhance empathy and the ability to understand and share the feelings and mental states of others.

3. Live like a monk

Monks are bound by strict, religious and spiritual rules that dictate their everyday activities. To be a monk, you must also abide by these rules and follow certain rituals commonly followed by Buddhist monks.

As a monk, you must not multitask, must only rely on the offerings of the community, and practice prayer and mindfulness. Your appearance and actions must be humble to become less dependent on worldly possessions.

(Note: There are various sects of monks, and this information only loosely represents Buddhist monks.)

4. Write a letter to a stranger

To do this, you can either find a pen pal online or simply leave a letter somewhere for a stranger to find. You may want to refrain from signing the letter with your real or full name, depending on who you believe will be in possession after you write and send it, but that's your decision.

Whether you’re writing a love letter to a mysterious crush of yours, a reaffirming letter to a passerby, or an angry note reminding someone that his/her actions affect others, what you say in your letter matters. You can make a big difference in a stranger’s life.

Writing a letter to a stranger offers significant benefits for mental health, leveraging the well-documented power of expressive writing and the advantages of social connection. One study explained that the act provides a unique form of release without the fear of judgment, fostering a sense of connection that helps combat feelings of isolation.

5. Learn something new

The general rule is that, to learn something new, you have to make it become part of your daily routine. Take about 15 minutes out of your day, every day, and dedicate it to learning a new skill or subject.

You can use podcasts, social media feeds, and other websites to help you stay on track and devote your time to learning something new. According to Lifehack (and common sense), a desire to continue learning for the sake of learning is valuable.

6. Learn to talk to your pet in a way they understand

Although dogs and cats may not understand our language, they can pick up on tones and positive and negative associations of words. Pet them and reward them in the same way you would if they had done something good (i.e., behaved appropriately).

For instance, you could give your pet a treat, pat his or her head, and play together. If your pet is hurt or scared, respect their space, get low to the ground, and wait for him or her to approach you. Always remember that your pet can recognize your emotions and will react to them.

Another way you can better understand your pet is by training them to talk — yes, really! TikToker Alexis Devine trained her dog, Bunny the Sheepadoodle, to "speak" using a series of HexTiles, or buttons arranged in hexagonal shapes. These tiles divide the words you want to teach your pet into different categories, helping them learn rules and associate which words or phrases go where.

The act is a form of self-expression that leverages the unique, nonjudgmental bond between humans and animals, which promotes sanity and overall well-being. While they do not understand human language, research shows that pets can understand a great deal from the tone and emotion in a human voice.

There are also other things you can do with your pet, including going on a bike ride or hike together, testing their smarts with a fun game, or giving them a manicure with pet-friendly nail polish.

7. Change your email signature

Of course, this process will differ depending on the email address system you use. However, you will need to open your email, create a new message, and select the option that indicates “email signature,” or something like that. It varies depending on what email service you use.

You may enter your full name, occupation, and, occasionally, a photo. But, above all, get creative with your signature and keep it professional.

8. Become a minimalist

You might be thinking that minimalism prohibits “stuff” altogether, but is it? You can be a minimalist and own things that are important to you.

You do need to de-clutter, but you also need to practice self-care and self-love. Be a minimalist with your time and your space.

A number of studies have found a direct correlation between high levels of clutter and increased stress. A minimalist environment, free of excess belongings and visual noise, promotes feelings of calmness and tranquility.

9. Make good use of your leftover cardboard boxes

There are plenty of uses for your old cardboard boxes. Here are some things you can make out of a simple cardboard box, scissors, tape, and maybe some glue to make it useful to you yet again:

A lap desk

Instruments

A purse

A flower pot

A litter box

A toy igloo

Ping pong paddles

Costumes

A cardboard volcano

A playhouse

A cardboard lantern

Storage containers

10. Teach yourself magic tricks

Still bored? Try out a few classic magic tricks or card tricks. It only takes a few minutes, some patience, and a few audience members.

These tricks don’t need too much as far as preparation is concerned, but you should have cards, paper, money (and coins), and general art supplies on hand.

Meaghan Summers is a freelance editor for Sourcebooks, an independent consultant for Fiverr, and an associate editor for Defense Security Cooperation University. Her writing covers mental health, pop culture, and relationship topics.