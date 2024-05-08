I’m A Radical Feminist, But I Also Experience Internalized Misogyny

Internalized misogyny usually manifests in trashing other women, but in my experience, it can be trashing yourself, too.

I felt guilty about pursuing traditionally feminine hobbies despite really loving them in a vacuum; thinking about what these activities say about me as a person brings about immense guilt. I loved sewing, writing, and human-centered work, yet I hated that I loved them.

I tried to push myself into traditionally masculine pursuits despite really hating it. Being surrounded by disempowered women and, in contrast, looking up to empowered men made me want to take some of that power for myself.

I took up commitments and lifestyle choices that made me feel like I was putting on another person’s skin: I didn't wear makeup out of guilt despite loving it. I avoided wearing skirts out of shame. I majored in something that I thought would make people around me respect me. I even befriended Sigma males who didn't see value in my genuine interests.

For a long time in my life, I was constantly miserable because I thought you only did something right if you suffered. But now I realize that pointless suffering doesn’t necessarily have a meaning: it can just be pointless.

A friend told me, rather scathingly: “Try as hard as you can to be a man, and you’ll only look ridiculous, like a dog barking on all fours. You are not a dog. Get off your knees and stand up.”

