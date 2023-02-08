17 Rare Characteristics Of An Alpha Male (Who's A Great Boyfriend)

I think we all secretly dream of dating a confident, charismatic, and assertive man who takes charge of situations.

You know, the kind of man that’s the total opposite of half the f-boys we’ve encountered. He’s a grown man who has his life together, he’s driven and a total bonus is that he has great style.

He’s an alpha male.

Though alphas are often inaccurately depicted as being overbearingly dominant, cocky, and narcissistic, a true alpha actually makes a good boyfriend, as for the first time, you finally feel like you’re dating your equal.

Just so happen to be dating a guy that you never feel like you have to babysit? You could be dating an alpha male…

Here are 17 rare characteristics of an alpha male who makes a great boyfriend:

1. He takes the lead

Whether it’s work, life, or play, he takes the bull by its horns and confidently takes charge. Side note: a true alpha never feels like his masculinity is diminished when his lady takes the lead either. You can still be a total feminist with an alpha partner.

2. He’s confident, not cocky

He doesn’t feel the need to brag or show off like a total doucheb*g. He’s confident he has the skills to back it.

3. He’s ambitious AF

This man knows exactly where he’s heading in life and he has a clear plan on how to get there. He’s dedicated and you find it attractive AF, and you hope to join him along for the ride.

4. He makes you feel loved

He doesn’t need to whisper the words ‘I love you’ for you to know how he feels. You can tell by his actions that you’re def the apple of his eye.

5. You feel safe with him

And not that you need to be protected by a man, but you feel totally at ease in whatever situation arises; you know he’s going to have your back and help you through any hurdle that comes your way.

6. He inspires you to be your best

This man is going places and his zest for life is infectious. Never before have you dated a guy where you feel motivated to get your own shit together and smash some personal goals.

7. He spoils you

He wants you to know that he thinks you’re the sh*t and he shows you it, regularly. Whether he takes the time to plan romantic dinners or small tokens of his affection to mark milestones in your relationship.

8. You can depend on him

If he says he’s going to do something, you can depend on him. He’s a man that lives by his word and you’ll never worry about being stood up or let down last minute.

9. He’s all about pleasing you in the bedroom

He’s a take-charge kind of guy and that attitude translates to the bedroom. And he ensures you enjoy yourself. Every. Single. Time.

10. He’s everyone’s go-to guy

You know you’ve found a great guy when he’s loved and respected by many and they come to him for advice. They trust this guy, so that has to tell you something.

11. He’s long-term partner material

You feel like you’ve actually met someone you can see a future with. You don’t second-guess if you’ll be together next week, next month, or even next year because you always feel secure with him.

12. He’s intelligent

He’s continually adding to his skill set and working on his personal development. He’s the kind of guy that believes you never stop learning.

13. He knows how to dress

Long gone are the days when your exes had more holes than fabric when it came to their underwear. He’s stylish and someone you can implicitly trust when it comes to outfitting feedback too.

14. He’s non-reactive

Whenever you give him feedback or want to talk about feelings, he doesn’t freak out like every other f***boy you’ve dated. He’s cool, calm, and collected and clearly capable of having an adult conversation.

15. He’s relentlessly honest

Although we’d like to think that we could date a man that would let us get away with sh*t, we know we’d have zero respect for him. He keeps you accountable, pulls you up, and gives you feedback when you need it, and most importantly, you always know where you stand with him.

16. He doesn’t need external validation

He isn’t a whiney little kid who needs a compliment every five minutes to function. You never have to constantly prop him up and place him on a pedestal, this man knows his worth.

17. He’s never jealous

And finally, the alpha male is so sure that he’s the kind of aspirational grown man that everyone looks up to, he feels no need to be jealous, ever.

