We live in a high-pressure world where daily stressors surround us. Most of the time, just getting through a day relatively unscathed feels like a major victory. While there’s no magic elixir that can remove all our stress, there are various ways we can combat tension, right from the comfort of our homes.

Here are 7 quick ways mentally strong people self-soothe after a difficult day.

1. Soak up the sunshine.

Spending time in sunlight is one of the best things we can do for both our mental and physical health. Exposure to the sun boosts serotonin levels, which is a chemical that regulates our moods. Getting daily sun exposure also regulates our circadian rhythms, helping us sleep better. Sunlight also increases dopamine, which helps us feel motivated and happy.

Going outside is good for our minds, bodies, and souls. It’s an easily accessible way to feel better after a hard day. All you have to do is open your front door.

2. Focus on your breathing

Breathwork is another tried-and-true technique that you can use to soothe yourself if you feel off-kilter.

Practice taking deep, even breaths, in through your nose and out through your mouth. Release each breath slowly. You can also ground yourself physically while you breathe by putting one hand on your heart and the other hand on your belly.

Photo: Nata Bene / Shutterstock

3. Talk to someone you love.

People who are mentally strong understand the importance of community in their lives and don’t hesitate to reach out and ask for help when needed.

Confiding in a trusted person about your troubles is a great way to release tension, get perspective, and connect with someone who cares about you.

4. Cry it out.

While it might seem counterintuitive, crying actually makes us feel better. When we cry, our bodies release oxytocin and endorphins. Known as “feel good” chemicals, these help ease our physical and emotional pain.

According to Harvard Medical School, crying has other health benefits beyond the emotional realm: Releasing tears flushes stress hormones and other toxins out of our bodies. When we cry, we release all of the stress and tension we hold inside.

Crying counteracts the negative health aspects of “repressive coping,” which occurs when we keep our difficult emotions inside. Pushing our feelings down can lead to cardiovascular disease and hypertension, as well as increased anxiety and depression.

Crying is a great self-soothing tool, as it allows our bodies to calm down, rest, and even digest. So, let those tears flow.

5. Tell yourself you’re safe.

Find a calming phrase that resonates for you, such as “I’m safe here,” or “I can let my guard down.” Repeating the phrase to yourself serves as a way to ground yourself and remind yourself that you are strong, capable, and safe, especially after any experience that activated your fight-or-flight response.

6. Take a walk without your phone.

Taking a break from technology can help us feel more connected to our inner selves and the world around us.

Photo: LightField Studios / Shutterstock

Ditching your phone and walking has major stress-relieving benefits and can help you clear your head after a hard day.

7. Hum or sing.

Humming and singing are proven techniques that can help us self-soothe. Humming stimulates the vagus nerve, which is connected to our bodies’ relaxation response.

Humming also produces 14 times the amount of nitric oxide than breathing through our noses, which expands our blood vessels, allowing for blood, nutrients, and oxygen to flow freely in our bodies. When we hum, our parasympathetic nervous system — our stress-reducing nervous system — is enhanced, while our sympathetic nervous system slows down, which is our active and excited nervous system.

Using our voices to hum or sing is a great way to ground ourselves and reduce our stress levels.

These techniques are easily accessible and completely free. If you've had a hard day, put down your phone, step outside, and take some deep breaths. Your whole self will thank you for it.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers mental health, pop culture and all things to do with the entertainment industry.