5 Unique Qualities Of People Born Between 1995 - 2008 That Make Them More Powerful Than We Give Them Credit For

According to astrology, because slow-moving outer planet Pluto takes about 12 to 24 years to make its way through a single zodiac sign, its energy defines entire generations. Each Pluto generation has specific traits that characterize their cultural impact, and according to astrologer Sai Avani, people born between 1995 - 2008 have a few unique qualities that make them more powerful than we give them credit for.

This is the Pluto in Sagittarius generation, who "came here to be the bearers of truth," astrology and human design expert Kelsey Crookshanks explained in a video. "The lesson of this Pluto placement for the individual is to learn how to stay firm and steadfast in what you know of as your truth." Sagittarius is a zodiac sign that represents freedom, so those born during this generation are on a transformative journey towards freedom that makes them more powerful than we give them credit for.

1. They have endless opportunities

TONL Imagery | Canva

The first quality of people born between 1995 - 2008 that makes them more powerful than we give them credit for is their access to opportunity. As astrologer Sai Avani explained, this is the first generation to have basically unlimited opportunities stemming from the knowledge and technology available to them.

However, Sagittarius is a zodiac sign with a relentless desire to find the true meaning of life, so this generation often finds these opportunities to be "quite hollow," Avani said. Instead of being content with the status quo, they'd rather use their knowledge to seek ways to make life more meaningful, which makes them pretty powerful.

2. They refuse to work meaningless jobs

Another quality of people born people born between 1995-2008 that makes them more powerful than we give them credit for is that they refuse to work meaningless jobs. Where other generations have slowly been conditioned to live to work, people born between 1995 to 2008 sometimes struggle in the workplace.

According to a 2024 study, one in six managers are "hesitant" to hire people from this generation, finding them more difficult to work with and largely unprepared for the style of workplace everyone else just accepts. The 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey from workplace consulting company Deloitte found that only 6% of Gen Z respondents care about climbing the corporate ladder, favoring a better work-life balance over professional success. This aligns with Sagittarius' preference for freedom.

3. They're not afraid to take risks

MStudioImages from Getty Images Signature | Canva

People born between 1995 and 2008 are more powerful than we give them credit for because they're not afraid to take risks. In a world that's becoming more confusing, "the only thing you have to guide you is your internal compass," said Avani, which this generation relies on more than ever. In fact, a 2025 poll of 2,000 Americans found that 70% base major decisions on intuition and vibes more than the "empty promises" society has given them thus far, Avaid said.

4. They stand by their values

People born between 1995 and 2008 are more powerful than we give them credit for because they stand by their values. This generation is built on diversity and testing boundaries. Being taught to be as individualistic as possible, many would rather choose their values over sacrificing them for the sake of the corporate gods. Because of this, they aren't afraid to job hop to make more money or remove themselves from a toxic environment.

5. They are unapologetically themselves

Undeterred from being unapologetically themselves, people born between 1995 to 2008 that makes them more powerful than we give them credit for. Compared to generations before them, people born between these years are as free as a bird.

"They're not really held in by the same cultural conditions as older generations," Avani explained, "so they kinda have free rein to create any kind of life that they want."

There's no denying that being unapologetically yourself has its benefits. According to a study published in Personality and Individual Differences, being authentically yourself leads to more life satisfaction and well-being.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.