2 Major Personality Differences Between Those Born Before The Year 2000 And Those Born After, According To Numerology

Numerology suggests that those born in the new millennium have vastly different personality traits than those born in years prior. The digits in your birthday reveal a lot about how you approach life and relationships. According to professional numerologist Maria Letai, the shift from 1999 to 2000 was major.

In a recent TikTok, Letai broke down the differences between people born in the 20th century and 2000s babies. The numbers are quite revealing.

1. People with the number 1 in their date of birth find it easier to connect with others.

Those born in the 20th century are guaranteed to have the number one appear at least once in their date of birth. Letai explained that the number one is associated with communication, so those with multiple ones in their birth date — 1991, for example — are often chattier and enjoy conversations (and gossip) more.

According to Numerology.com, the number one is also associated with independence, which makes sense as it is the first of all numbers. Yet, hyper-independence can lead to loneliness, a big fear of those born before 2000, Letai said. "The more ones you have (two and more), the stronger your fear of loneliness," she noted. "You prefer to be surrounded by people."

Many people born in the 21st century won't have a one in their date of birth at all, and as such, they may not feel a strong need for communication. They may be quieter and more introverted, or tire from social interaction quicker. "You may find it easier to express your thoughts through messages online," Letai suggested.

2. People with the number 2 in their date of birth are more emotionally intuitive.

Those born after the year 2000 always have a number two in their date of birth. Letai explained that "the digit two symbolizes emotion, intuition, health, and sensitivity to others." People who have a number two in their birth date are highly aware of the feelings of others and have a strong inner voice. The more twos present in someone's date of birth, the more sensitive and emotionally reactive they may be.

"On a very deep and subconscious level, this number can pick up on energies that cannot be seen, only felt," Numerology.com explained. "This trait allows the number two to be instinctively aware of feelings, thoughts, hopes, and fears others haven't even expressed, then use them as opportunities to offer support and compassion to the partnership."

The number two is also a sensitive number that is easily hurt. "The drive to instill harmony within itself and with others is so strong that even the slightest irk or insult can throw the number two off balance and into a world of hurt," Numerology.com added. "More passive than assertive, it may stay in an unpleasant situation far too long, quietly struggling to make it better on its own instead of being more direct and efficient in its actions."

On the other hand, those born in the 20th century may not have any twos in their birth date at all, and they are likely emotionally stronger and resilient. "You're not easily scared or shaken, and you're less sensitive to the emotions of others," Letai explained.

