Characterized by selfishness, a lack of guilt, and unempathetic values, psychopathic tendencies are largely criticized in today’s society. While some aspects of their personality and disorder can be problematic, there are also ways in which their psychopathic character traits are beneficial.

A diagnosed psychopath who goes by @victhepath on TikTok revealed the psychopathic traits she embodies that she thinks more people should adopt.

Here are 3 ‘psychopathic traits’ everyone should adopt, according to a diagnosed psychopath:

1. Setting strong and unwavering personal boundaries

“Too many people are victimized, abused, and taken advantage of because they don’t have personal boundaries,” she said. “A lot of people are too trusting, forgiving, and their self-respect just isn’t high enough to cut off somebody that is disrespecting them, that is crossing their boundaries.”

The solution? Be more like a psychopath.

"A psychopath knows their boundaries," Vic stated. "They know what they would take, they know what they wouldn't, and when someone crosses that, they have no problem cutting them off."

Psychopaths experience a lack of empathy, guilt, and fear, so it's certainly easier for them to set and enforce boundaries without fear of repercussions or hurting the other person's feelings.

Still, sometimes boundaries are necessary. Maybe we should all take a page out of a psychopath's book and protect our peace without guilt.

2. View the world from an objective perspective

As research from the Psychiatric Times suggests, psychopaths tend to view the world through a more objective lens, without the emotional responses, moral judgments, and fear of outward opinions that a typical person experiences.

This allows them to navigate their lives from a more “factual” perspective.

“Normal people tend to think about the world within their own perspective,” Vic explained. “They allow their conditioning and their experiences and their feelings to color their idea of the world.”

According to Vic, this prevents them from seeing the world clearly like psychopaths can.

“I think objective thinking allows psychopaths to just inherently understand the world better [and] understand people better,” she claimed. “If regular people could pair this type of objective understanding with empathy, they would be able to change the world for the better.”

3. Embrace using manipulation

Operating under the assumption that not all “manipulation” is inherently evil, this creator argued that more regular people should be willing to use it in their daily lives.

“Everybody's manipulative in one way or another,” she said. “It doesn't serve you to have a moral high ground about manipulation.”

Vic claimed that manipulation is "how you get things in this world," and you only hurt yourself and your success if you refuse to manipulate others.

She added that manipulation does not have to be used for selfish or evil purposes.

"Manipulation is basically just purposeful cause and effect," she explained in another video. "A baby learns that when it cries, it gets attention, and that's a form of manipulation."

That’s not to say you should be manipulating your friends and family into doing what you want, but in some scenarios, like a toxic work environment, it might be worth adopting.

