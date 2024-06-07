Diagnosed Psychopath Shares The 5 ‘Special Interests’ She Had As A Kid That Were Clues About Her Condition

Most diagnosed or undiagnosed psychopaths prefer to keep their condition to themselves. But one woman is using her social media platform to raise awareness about her antisocial personality disorder (ASPD).

The woman, who goes by @victhepath on TikTok, frequently posts educational content about ASPD, hoping to reduce the stigma surrounding psychopaths and help these individuals find community so they can better understand themselves.

She recently shared the five ‘special interests’ she had as a kid that signified her condition.

1. The Holocaust

As most people are aware, the holocaust marked a tragic period when German Nazis murdered and persecuted millions of Jews during World War II. While many people feel drawn to learning about the traumatic events and memorable individuals involved, such as Anne Frank and Oskar Schindler, it’s implied that Vic may have been more fascinated by its themes of homicide and massacre.

Vic shared how a small black book called "The Holocaust" instantly piqued her interest during a school book fair when she was in 3rd grade. She said she ended up spending an hour at the book fair reading it as she hid under a table.

From then on, she was deeply intrigued by the subject and even chose to visit the Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C. over the Smithsonian Institution when she was on a field trip in 8th grade.

2. Grimm’s Fairy Tales

Grimm’s Fairy Tales is a German collection of folklore published in 1812, written by brothers Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm. The tales are notorious for being the original, dark variations of many of the fairy tales we know today, such as "Rapunzel," "Hansel and Gretel," and "Little Red Riding Hood."

Vic said she had a “massive” book with a myriad of their fairy tales, which she described as “extremely morbid.”

“They’re not very PG like the fairy tales we learn now,” she explained. “But I was really obsessed with that book; I read it all the time.”

She also loved their movie adaptation, called "The Brothers Grimm," about the two brothers and their journey encountering a fairy-tale curse in a German town during the 19th century. The tale involved a demonic witch sucking the youth out of the village’s young girls.

3. The Romanov Family

The Romanov family was the imperial royal family that ruled Russia from 1613 to 1917. Their dynasty ended rather tragically, with Czar Nicholas II’s whole family, including his young children, being executed by Bolshevik revolutionaries.

Vic said she was interested in their morbid but fascinating story as a kid, which entailed their vile execution by order of the Ural Regional Soviet.

Due to the severe governmental and economic corruption during Czar Nicholas II’s rule, Russians advocated for an overthrow of the czar. Czar Nicholas II abdicated his throne in 1917, ending over 300 years of Romanov rule. Soon after, radical socialist Bolsheviks seized power and sent the Romanov family to live under house arrest, but they were later sentenced to death. Bolshevik troops executed the family by firing squad with the use of bayonets, a bladed weapon attached to the muzzle of a rifle.

What stood out about the family’s tragic fate was the mystery of Anastasia and Alexei Romanov, who many believed escaped their family’s execution. Vic became engrossed in their story when she was given an autobiography assignment in 4th grade and chose to write about Anastasia, sparking her fascination with her history.

4. Greek mythology

Many kids and adults alike are captivated by the stories of the Greek gods and heroes.

Vic said she owned many books about Greek myths as a kid and could share everything she knew about each god and demigod, but she was primarily interested in the concept of the Labyrinth.

The most famous story of the Labyrinth was within the story of Theseus, prince of Athens, which was designed as a complex maze by Daedalus for King Minos of Knossos on Crete. The labyrinth was built to contain a feral, human-eating half-man half-bull, the Minotaur. Every year, Minos would send seven young men and women to the Labyrinth to be eaten by the Minotaur.

5. The Aztec and Mayan Empires

Vic expressed her ongoing passion for the Aztec and Mayan empires. In addition to their impressive architecture and agriculture, these empires were infamously known for their elaborate human sacrifice rituals.

The Aztecs were known for slicing out the hearts of their victims and spilling their blood on temple altars as an offering to the gods. They were also known for engaging in ritual cannibalism with the bodies they sacrificed, which they viewed as a way of communing with the gods. The Mayans also sacrificed their prisoners of war by removing their hearts and smearing their blood onto an image of a god. While these rituals seem dark and morbid, to the Aztec and Mayan cultures, they held spiritual significance.

“It shouldn’t be a shock to you guys that I was really, really intrigued by the whole human sacrifice thing,” Vic admitted.

She added that she had the chance to visit Chichén Itzá in Mexico, a sacred city of pyramids and temples built by the Mayans, where the Mayans performed many of their sacrifices, an experience Vic described as “surreal.”

While these interests are particularly dark and unsettling for a kid to enjoy, many can agree that they are fascinating topics.

As it turns out, based on the various comments of individuals relating to Vic’s dark interests, psychopaths may not be so unrelatable after all.

"I didn’t say being interested in these things means you’re a psychopath, I said I am a psychopath and these are things I find interesting," she clarified in the comments.

Additionally, despite their lack of remorse and empathy and the increased risk for potentially violent behavior, not all psychopaths are violent or engage in criminal acts.

Nonetheless, be mindful of the subjects your kids take a liking to, as they might point toward an astonishing truth about their personalities.

