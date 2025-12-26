The Psychology Behind Why Being 'Tracked' Changes Our Behavior & How To Harness That For Good

Today, for the first time, not only did my car tell me I had excellent steady driving, it also did not admonish me to use hybrid system indicator to improve, as it usually does. I finally achieved hybrid excellence, a 90 on the eco score. It occurred to me how this tracking, which happens automatically in my car, has affected my behavior.

It used to be just my watch telling me how I was doing, letting me know whether I’d run farther that week, or, chillingly, not as far. My meditation app informs me how many consecutive days I have meditated and how many minutes. Of course, everything is noted by my phone which can also tell me so much more, like how much screen time I’ve indulged in, whether it’s more or less than last week. Early research indicates this can help, but it requires your commitmet, too.

The thing is, I care about what my car tells me. As a psychologist I know this is precisely the point. I see the message and I try to improve next time by watching my hybrid indictor (probably not the best driving habit) or not accelerating too fast (having a heavy foot goes back well before my car noticed it, so changing will be a challenge). Like my insurance company’s big brother telling me my cornering could be better, it improves my driving.

Ultimately, the apps work best when they support behaviors I already value.

The psychology of why being tracked changes our behavior

The positive side of behavior tracking apps:

They help you set clear and measurable goals. I’m going to eat healthier (hard to measure) becomes a goal of eating more veggies and less bread (easy to measure).

An app can help you define a specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, time-bound (SMART) goal of two servings of veggies a day and bread twice a week.

Apps can help you remember, via those persnickety reminders (darn it phone, you’re right, I didn’t meditate today). Routines also help you remember, but if your schedule is variable, the reminder can make a difference.

Apps can help you get moving on your goals.

What to watch out for when using these apps:

1. You may not find internal motivation if you’re relying on an app.

Alternatively, if you’re doing the thing, maybe it doesn’t matter much what’s making you do it. But you do have to take credit for gains, patting yourself on the back and savoring your successes.

2. You can easily feel like a failure if you miss a goal.

App or no app, when you don’t meet your goals, it’s easy to feel like a failure and give it all up. Moderating your expectations, even though you’re using a bright, new shiny object, is key.

We all miss days of doing the thing and sometimes eat that extra slice of pizza. Sometimes we set the bar too high and have to adjust. Remind yourself you’re human, you don't have to be perfect, and tomorrow is another day.

3. Not all apps work for all people.

Some apps require so much time for set up, figuring out the data entry and entering the data that it’s simply not worth it. If that’s the case, it’s probably not the right app for you. Or perhaps apps are not right for you.

No matter what my watch and phone track, I still keep a written log of my exercise where I record injuries (yup, no matter how careful I think I am) and other things mitigating my progress. I like it and it’s super easy to do (for me). It’s like writers who use paper and pen and paper or a typewriter (not for me). Whatever works for you.

Nothing is set in stone. Sometimes you have to experiment to see if an app is going to work for you. It's why free trials are so helpful (but seriously, set a reminder to cancel in case you move on).

4. Privacy concerns.

Then there’s privacy. This is not my area of expertise but I do know you want to investigate what’s being tracked and how your data is being used.

How to use behavior tracking apps for the ultimate benefit:

Make a plan for how to handle notifications.

A word on notifications. If you use them, you must respond to them in some manner. Either get yourself out the door or put a sticky note on your computer. But do something. Otherwise reminders are pointless and just make you feel bad, leading to the conclusion the app (not you) is the problem.

Try to use one app for multiple purposes, if possible.

Some apps have even more bells and whistles, like coaching, group chats and other types of accountability, if those are things you find helpful.

Many apps focus on multiple areas for which you want to be held accountable. It’s simpler to rely on fewer apps, when possible.

Remember, you are still in charge.

It may seem like it’s the car, the phone or the watch that wants me to improve, but really, it’s me. The goals I track are connected to my values. I’m intrinsically motivated to achieve my fitness goals because I value health, longevity and independence, not because I want to run further faster, more often. Value-driven goals increase motivation. The app is simply an aid.

Even when you have a system that works, things change. Goals change. Bodies change. Minds change. Even values change. Changing up your goals, how you track them and what app to use is not a failure, it’s an acknowledgement of being human.

But I wonder, at some point, will my car tell me to hand over my keys?

Judith Tutin, PhD, is a licensed psychologist and certified life coach. She shares more on her website.