Psychologists Found A Third Path To The 'Good Life,' But Don't Expect It To Be A Happy One

We all want to experience a "good life." Though we may have different definitions of what this means, it generally includes building strong relationships, doing work that we enjoy, and being satisfied with what we have.

Most often, we say someone has a "good life" if they are happy or feel like they have purpose. However, not everyone can or wants to have a life like this. That's why psychologists are discussing a new type of "good life," and it might not be what you expect.

Psychologists say that there is actually a third path to achieving a "good life."

Psychology has previously defined a "good life" in two ways. The first is a life that is rooted in happiness, characterized by feelings of pleasure, comfort, and stability. People living this life also try to minimize discomfort and pain. If we want to focus on happiness in our lives, we likely make decisions based on our interests, passions, and preferences.

Alliance Images | Shutterstock

The second type of "good life" involves the pursuit of meaning. This one is centered on feelings of purpose, significance, and personal fulfillment, and seeks to minimize aimlessness and insignificance. People living this life do things with the intention of making the world better, often through religious or spiritual activities (think Mother Teresa).

However, the third type of "good life" doesn't sound quite as nice as the others. The newly introduced path of psychological richness stems from challenges and perspective-changing experiences. Though this may not sound ideal, certain people actually prioritize this type of life over one that is happy or meaningful.

Researchers explained that a psychologically rich life is a "good life" pathway that might not result in happiness.

A new study, led by psychology professors Erin Westgate and Shigehiro Oishi, aims to define a psychologically rich life and determine exactly how it differs from a happy or meaningful life. Their findings showed that some people choose to pursue experiences that are novel and stimulating, even if the experiences are also difficult or unpleasant.

"This idea came from the question: Why do some people feel unfulfilled even when they have happy and meaningful lives?" said Westgate. "We found that what was missing was psychological richness — experiences that challenge you, change your perspective, and satisfy your curiosity."

Westgate and Oishi have been working on this concept for years, first introducing the idea of a "psychologically rich life" in 2022. Their recent work examines how people respond to major events, such as hurricanes, focusing on their emotions and reactions. Many of the participants agreed that, even if they didn't enjoy it, these events changed how they view the world.

Westgate explained, "College is a good example. It’s not always fun, and you might not always feel a deep sense of meaning, but it changes how you think. The same goes for experiences like living through a hurricane. You wouldn’t call it happy or even meaningful, but it shakes up your perspective."

The idea of 'psychological richness' can change how people define their well-being.

Though many people would say they want happiness, meaning, and richness in their lives, it's not really possible. Truly rich and diverse experiences aren't happy or comfortable, and they're not always meaningful.

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

While rich experiences can be big and impactful, like traveling or moving, they can also be small and mundane. "A psychologically rich life can come from something as simple as reading a great novel or hearing a haunting song," Westgate said. "It doesn’t have to be about dramatic events, but it can shift the way you see the world."

She also clarified, "We’re not saying happiness and meaning aren’t important. But we’re also saying, don’t forget about richness. Some of the most important experiences in life are the ones that challenge us, that surprise us, and that make us see the world differently."

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.