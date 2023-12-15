The Psychological Trick That Can Improve Your Life In Just A Few Minutes

Practicing self-love can often be a daunting task, especially because it's easier said than done.

However, a content creator named Kenneth, who often makes videos on his platform about his journey with self-love and confidence, shared with viewers the clever trick that you can use to make sure that you're loving yourself to the highest form, and it involves thinking about someone in your life who means everything to you.

He explained the psychological trick that can improve your life just by thinking of the person you love the most.

In Kenneth's video, he insisted that by the end, anyone watching would be able to understand self-love in a way that would hopefully have a positive impact on their life. He claimed that the theory he spoke about in his video was something he had researched in books and research papers, but was also found through his own suffering and subsequent personal growth.

"We're going to go through a mental action roadmap. The more in touch you are with your imagination, the better you will do. First, imagine somebody that you love, someone you care for deeply. Whoever popped in your head first is usually best," Kenneth said.

He instructed people to envision swapping bodies with their loved one for an entire year. Now, with the responsibility of the body of someone you love dearly, you have to take care of them, along with all of the other responsibilities for that year.

"How would you treat it?" he questioned. "Focus on your love for this person. Knowing they're going to get this body and life back in a year, how would you treat it? I don't know about you, but for me, it was my little brother," he continued.

Kenneth explained that this exercise isn't supposed to be selfish. He insisted that you should think about what they want to do or what they like to eat. Are they happy in their relationships? Do they want to eat better or work out more, but can't find the time?

Photo: Dean Drobot / Canva Pro

For Kenneth, he'd make sure that his brother was well taken care of while in his body. If he wanted to eat healthier, he'd research the best nutritional facts. If his brother was in school, Kenneth would make sure to go to all of his classes and work hard so that his brother would excel.

"If I saw his body was having a hard time doing these things, I would enlist the help of experts because that's how much I love him," he acknowledged. "I will want everything to be the best when I gave it back."

He advised viewers to focus on the gratitude that you have for the person you love the most.

Kenneth claimed that all of the gratitude that you feel for the person that you conjured up in your life should now be put on your future self. "Look at your intentions, write them down. It doesn't have to be tactile," he said. "Acknowledge who you are and what you want. Loving yourself can be a difficult concept to grasp, at least for me because I had never loved a being that was myself before."

He found that loving other people came so naturally to him, but loving himself felt like a task that was so far out of reach. However, it was only when he began practicing self-love that everything started to change for the better in his life. He found that he had more ambition to chase his dreams, could fulfill promises to himself and was able to better love others.

"Whenever this gets hard, remember the person you love, and from that place, take these actions," he said to anyone who may be struggling with confidence and self-love. "Eventually a moment will come where you receive a gift from your past self, and in that moment, whether or not you feel it, you love yourself."

By thinking and feeling about the love you have for others, eventually, that will become your own.

It's estimated that roughly 85% of people worldwide (adults and adolescents) struggle with low self-esteem. Kenneth's advice to everyone stems from being able to acknowledge the unconditional love we have for others, and how it's not impossible to want that love for ourselves. The people we love would want us to put all of that love for them into ourselves.

By acknowledging the positive feelings directed toward others and channeling them inward, Kenneth encourages a shift in mindset. Self-love is not only possible but is a worthy gift so that moving forward, we can make sure to have a compassionate and fulfilling life.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.