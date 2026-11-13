The Art Of Being A Professional: 7 Simple Way Successful People Handle Themselves At Work

There's an art to being a true professional when you're working. According to a study published in the International Advanced Research Journal, employees with high degrees of professionalism are more dedicated to their jobs, turn in reliable work, and foster a more supportive team environment with their coworkers. The habits of truly professional people are simple, but it's clear that the most successful people handle themselves in different ways at work than an average coworkers.

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7 professional ways the most successful people act at work:

1. They take little moments to rest during the day

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Even if it takes a few more minutes to plan out in the morning, taking small micro-breaks during the day helps workers stay focused. On top of that, a 2022 meta-analysis by Patricia Albulescu and colleagues at the West University of Timișoara found that micro-breaks combat burnout in the long run to prevent chronic stress.

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By putting blocks on their calendar or setting timers, they're able to regulate themselves. Instead of showing up exhausted on a call after working up until it starts, they take a breath so they can show up as their best self.

2. They rarely sacrifice their mornings for last-minute meetings

People with strong, supportive morning routines set the tone for their day. It sounds cliché, but unfortunately for night owls, it's a necessity. With space to wake up naturally and not have to rush out the door, they show up to work having already made time for themselves.

These are the routines that are possible if you make the time, and they seriously impact the rest of your day. Successful professionals rarely jump right into work after waking up. They first set themselves up for success.

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3. They keep a work journal at their fingertips

Corporate environments urge employees to buy into hustle culture, where the solution to feeling tired is just to work harder. But as a Harvard University study found, it's the employees who slow down enough to reflect who are most successful.

They don't suppress their emotions and grind through the workday. And it's this kind of self-reflection that creates more grounded, productive employees.

4. They examine their workload and habits regularly

When they end their workdays, successful people aren't just reflecting on their feelings. They're also taking an audit of how they spent their time and where they can shift their habits. They don't follow a to-do list, choosing instead to be intentional about where their time and effort goes.

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According to education expert Dr. Ciera Graham-Graves, that also means regularly evaluating meaning and goals at work. Are you doing something that's contributing to your goals or future self? Are you using your energy in ways that support your success, or wasting it on things that grab your attention first?

These kinds of informal, personal self-assessments give successful professionals a sense of ownership that benefits their careers, even if it takes a little more time to do.

5. They question the rules and structure around them

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It seems counterintuitive in an industry that promotes sameness and stagnancy, but the most successful professionals question the structure around them. They're not combative challengers, but they do bring solutions and innovative thinking to the table.

By asking the right questions and sparking conversations that help everyone's voices to feel heard, they create meaningful change that helps everyone in the long run.

6. They write their obligations out by priority every morning

Instead of fumbling with a too-long list of responsibilities and ending up exhausted, successful professionals write very intentional lists to start the day. They might write everything down on paper to get a good sense of their workload. But to stay productive, they block their time to ensure anything that needs to be done can be done.

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If they can save some emails to do when they're having a slow day and instead focus on bigger tasks, they will. If their time is better spent preparing for meetings and making time to focus in the afternoon, they'll make that well known on their calendars.

Regardless of how much they have to do, they're careful about creating a realistic plan for themselves.

7. They stick to the same lunches, coffee orders, and outfits

It might sound somewhat odd, but the more choices someone has to make, the more overwhelmed they become. For someone with a lot on their plate in a busy job, wasting energy figuring out what to eat for lunch or fumbling around in an outfit they threw together isn't sustainable.

So, they eliminate decisions they don't have to make every day. At the beginning of the day or week, they decide what those decisions will be. They'll set out their outfits early and meal prep for lunches. They'll have their coffee ready to go and stick to the same order.

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When they're at work, they can give their to-do lists priority, instead of all the little things that build up quickly.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.