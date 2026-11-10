People Who've Worked For 25+ Years Know 7 Truths About Jobs That Younger Generations Still Have To Learn

The job market these days is ever-changing, with Gen Zers slated to make up 30% of the workforce by 2030.

But for employees who have been employed for over 25 years, they know things that young people haven't yet learned. And most of those truths may be hard lessons to swallow.

People who have worked for over 25 years know these job truths that younger generations haven't yet learned

1. Who you know matters

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Networking is a very important part of career advancement and the job market today. If you're looking for a job and know someone who can put in a good word at a competitive company, you have a leg up.

Being able to network is a skill learned through practice. It can feel a bit awkward to put yourself out there, but older people who have been in the game a long time understand how essential it is. Unfortunately, younger generations haven't yet realized this reality.

When you're young, you like to believe that pure talent can get you far. But older employees understand that it's all about knowing the right people.

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2. 'We're like a family here' means you're not getting a raise

You may think your perfect job is one where everybody is treated like an equal. But as wonderful as this sounds, it doesn't actually do much when you aren't working your way up with raises and promotions.

People who have been working for a while learned this the hard way, though Gen Zers and younger millennials don't quite get it yet. It sounds amazing to work for a company where everybody is "like a family," but this often means there's no room for growth.

If you're looking for a company that will allow you room to advance in your career, being told you're family isn't a good sign.

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3. Don't expect to be praised all the time

This is especially true for women in the workplace. There are many workplace issues between men and women, where women work twice as hard as men but still don't receive acknowledgement or praise. They also don't make as much as men despite doing the same work.

Gen X and boomer women who have worked for decades know this well, but young folks may not just yet. Work is already exhausting, and it's even more exhausting when your efforts go unnoticed. So, younger generations should be prepared to be disappointed.

4. Career paths are rarely linear

Many young people are under the impression that whatever you pick as your major in college is what you have to do with the rest of your life. This is true for some people, but it's not the case for others.

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It's very common to change your career path as you go. In fact, the most successful people don't have linear career paths. Successful people try a little bit of everything until they figure out what sticks.

While all the skills they learned from previous jobs help them set themselves apart from others, young people are new to the workforce, so they haven't yet learned this harsh truth.

5. It's normal to work two jobs at once

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It's harder than ever to make ends meet with just one income. In fact, around 5% of employed Americans hold multiple jobs.

People who have worked for decades may have a full-time job as well as a side gig. They likely have a family to take care of, and one salary just won't cut it.

While many Gen Zers haven't learned this quite yet as they still live at home with their parents, it's going to be a rude awakening when they're finally out on their own and are forced to find multiple forms of income.

6. Soft skills can take you far

With the rise of AI, job security has been a huge topic of debate. People are worried that AI is going to take over jobs, specifically entry-level jobs.

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Some would say that even though AI may be taking over skills like coding or proofreading, there are some skills that can't be replicated. And talking to people face-to-face is a big one.

AI can't replace every single human skill, nor can it replace critical thinking and empathy. Young people who are afraid of AI taking their jobs need to instead focus on soft skills like time management and organizational skills, or ability to communicate.

7. Reputation will follow you

It's important to keep a good reputation at every job you have. Even if you switch career paths, you still need references when you're applying to new jobs.

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Remaining professional at a job will get you far, as long-time workers know. People talk, so if you burn a bridge with one company, word will spread and you may find yourself unemployed.

Gen Z doesn't quite understand this yet, though they may know older people who have been affected by it.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.