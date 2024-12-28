Professional Medium Reveals 3 Reassuring Facts About The Afterlife

The concept of death can be quite overwhelming and scary. It's why people turn to things like religion, science, and philosophy to search for the answers to what happens after we take our last breath.

Professional medium and paranormal investigator Chelsea Guagliardo explained that through her profession, she has learned a few things about the afterlife. She shared three comforting revelations to help quell people's fears and anxieties about that next stage.

The medium revealed 3 reassuring facts about the afterlife.

"I talk to dead people for a living and here are some things I've learned about the dead and the afterlife," Guagliardo began in her TikTok.

First, she explained that, despite how it may seem, nobody dies alone. “When you are dying, your crossed-over loved ones come and get you to guide you to cross the other side,” she said.

It's a comforting thought to know that you won't experience the journey alone, especially because of how fearful many are about death being a lonely cycle.

The second fact Guagliardo shared is that our crossed-over loved ones know everything about the lives that we've lived. "Trust me they are very nosy," the medium joked.

All the moments that we wished our departed loved one had been there to see — from births to graduations and beyond — they were. They have been there every step of the way and Guagliardo clarified in the comments that this includes pets!

Finally, her last fact is that every afterlife exists. “If you don't believe in an afterlife, you still find peace on the other side,” she said.

People in the comments were relieved to learn that crossing over isn't something to fear and that it is a personalized experience. Whether or not you believe in mediums or an afterlife, there is a level of comfort in knowing that one day, you'll see your loved ones again.

Many Americans have admitted to being fearful of death.

According to the 2017 "Survey of American Fears" conducted by Chapman University, 20.3% of Americans are "afraid" or "very afraid" of dying. Women are more likely to have a fear of death than men.

To overcome a fear of death, experts recommend talking freely about the topic. Don't avoid it just because it makes you uncomfortable. Interestingly enough, a study of funeral directors found that those who had directed more funerals feared death less. Similarly, among physicians, more years of experience, and more exposure to death, also led to less fear of death.

Writing for Psychology Today, Psychologist Jade Wu advised people to find meaning in their lives to get over a fear of dying.

"We know that reminding people of their own mortality tends to make them fear death," she said. "But if someone feels a strong sense of having meaning in life, this reminder doesn’t bother them."

"Cultivating meaning in life is no simple task, but you can start by identifying your values, which are big-picture driving forces that guide how you move through life," she continued. "Whether it be creativity, success, or serenity, brainstorm the values that are most important to you and govern your life with these ideas in mind."

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.