People Who Avoid Buying Junk Refuse To Get These 6 Popular Things For Their Home

People who hate having a house full of junk aren't just picky when it comes to knickknacks. They won't buy into popular convenience items either. It could be for environmental reasons or simply because they can save a whole lot of money by steering clear of disposable stuff. Whatever the reason, their shopping lists are a whole lot shorter as a result.

6 popular home items people who refuse to spend money on junk never buy:

1. Water bottles

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This is probably one of the most overconsumed products on the market right now. Everyone has their brand. Me personally, I've stayed true to my trusted Hydro Flask. I love my water bottle, but this is about water bottles, plural. You do not need more than one water bottle per person in the home.

I know it's hard watching those influencers open up their water bottle drawers (whatever the heck that is) and pick a color to match their outfit that day. But come on, people, we must wake up! You do not need to buy that water bottle. People who avoid buying junk are staying far away from Owala right now.

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2. Paper towels

Paper towels may seem like a kitchen staple, but you can most certainly go without them. Have you ever been too lazy to go to the store after running out and just used a dishcloth for a couple of days? Yeah, what if I told you that you could just continue using dish rags instead of paper towels?

They can be so wasteful, and in the United States, we already use plenty of disposable paper products. Also, where do you store those big rolls? Looks like you have to get a paper towel holder, which is, again, more junk! Ditch the paper towels and go green.

3. Decorative vases

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If you want to stop buying junk, the easiest place to start is by cutting out anything that has no legitimate function. Vases are pretty, but unless you're buying one to put flowers in or getting one from a local pottery shop that you genuinely love, you might not need it.

There's this expectation that we should be designing every little nook and cranny of our homes. Look, I'm a maximalist myself. However, instead of placing that random vase on a side table, try going for a bowl that actually holds something, like your keys or wallet.

The number one thing people who don't buy junk are doing is buying for functionality. It's okay to get that super cute vase, but try using it for something. You could turn it into an incense holder or even put some fake foliage in there.

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4. Fake plants

Now, speaking of fake foliage, one thing people who avoid junk aren't buying is fake plants. I have personal beef with this one, so I might be a little biased, but I just don't understand why you wouldn't get a real plant instead.

Instead of reaching for that fake shelf plant at IKEA, try walking a little further and getting a palm or a money tree. Fake plants sit on shelves and collect dust. Plus, if they're not placed at a distance, they can look obviously fake. Just swap one out for a real plant, because buying something living, like a plant, will never feel like buying junk.

5. Souvenirs

I know how easy it can be to pick up a little souvenir. I mean, is the trip really complete if you didn't get something to commemorate it? But instead of reaching for another mug or your millionth national park T-shirt, opt for something you might actually use.

People who avoid junk are probably not purchasing too many souvenirs, and when they do, they go for items like a timeless piece of jewelry or a nice, high-quality item made locally. Again, buying something that serves no purpose can lead to more junk accumulating around your home. Finding a way to make a souvenir functional is the perfect way to avoid unnecessary purchases while still taking a little piece of your trip home with you.

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6. Mugs

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We're finishing this list the way we started it. Similar to water bottles, we've got mugs. I don't know what it is about these items, but it's like we cannot get enough of them. Having a mug here or there, one at work and a couple at home, is normal. But when our cabinets start overflowing with them, that's when things can get out of hand.

They're overmanufactured, just like a lot of the items on this list. Think about it. It's not like drinking glasses, where you might use several throughout the day. Mugs are primarily for coffee and tea, and we all pretty much use the same mug nearly every day. You don't grab a new mug when you need a refill. Sure, you might need a few extra in case guests come by, but you really don't need more than you can count on your fingers. I promise you.

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Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human-interest topics.