The Political Party People Vote For Based On Marital Status, According To Research

The marital status groups favoring Democrats

Women who had never been married were far more likely to be Democrats, 72%, than Republicans, 24%. (Percentages do not always add up to 100 because they exclude the percentage of people who did not answer the question.)

Never-married women

72% Dem

24% Rep

The Pew Report did not publish findings separately for never-married women who were Black, but based on other data in the report, I think their preferences for Democrats would have been even more striking. For example, averaging over all marital status categories, Black women identify as Democrats by a margin of 84% to 10%.

Advertisement

Never-married men (averaged across racialized categories) are more often Democrats, too, but not by as wide a margin as the women, 61% vs. 37%.

Divorced or separated men and women are also more likely to be Democrats than Republicans, though again, not to the same degree as never-married men or women. For divorced men, 53% identify as Dem and 44% as Rep. For divorced women, the findings are almost the same: 51% Dem vs. 44% Rep.

The marital status group that most closely resembles the never-married people are the people who are cohabiting as a couple but are not married. The women identify more often as Democrats by 64% to 33% and the men by 60% to 39%.